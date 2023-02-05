Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF old guard wary of emerging young 'mbinga' as party primaries loom

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF's secretary for information, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has unwittingly revealed that long serving party members are jittery over emerging wealthy businessmen who are raising hands for candidatures in this year's elections.

The ruling party has seen the emergence of wealthy businessmen known by the moniker ‘mbinga' in street lingo due to their lavish lifestyle flaunted on social media.

Mining mogul, Pedzisai ‘Scott' Sakupwanya and Mike Chimombe are some of the businessmen that have propped up from the party.

Addressing media last Thursday, Mutsvangwa said the party has witnessed flocking of young people ready to stand toe-to-toe with the old guard in representing Zanu-PF in this year's elections.

"We have young people, 60,000 of them maybe more involved in gold mining which has never been in an industry before. We have a new phenomenon in the party, young rich gold miners coming to stand up for candidacy for elections in the party," said Mutsvangwa.

"So some of the old madharas are jittery because new blood is coming into the party who are appreciative of the wealth which is being generated by the policies of President ED (Emmerson Dambudzo) Mnangagwa."

The wealthy businessmen have reportedly invested in Zanu-PF's quest to retain power through sponsoring party activities and paying for influencers to prop up its image.

Scott Sakupwanya, who serves as Mabvuku councillor, is reportedly raising his hand to run for the seat again in this year's elections.

However, these businessmen have reportedly caused disgruntlement among long-serving members of Zanu-PF who accuse them of paying their way to the proximity of Mnangagwa.

Reports have also claimed that the business magnets are behind the establishment of 4-ED outfits that are proliferating ostensibly to support Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa said the mushrooming of these outfits is testament to support for Zanu-PF and its policies.

"So when young people come to the party and they are wealthy, we are happy because it means we are delivering on the promise of prosperity that is why there is this 4-ED. It is a mass movement. We are going to form the biggest trade unions," he said.

"This is a reflection of the contagion of happiness coming out of hope which the president is giving. Overflowing abundance to the Zimbabwe electorate. It means that urban people are happy."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Nurses barred from leaving Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 795 Views

Zimbabwean woman batters husband with granite pestle and mortar as he slept on sofa

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Ramaphosa begs DD Mabuza to stay on 'until modalities of departure finalised'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zanu-PF vows to bar CCC MP from addressing gatherings, including funerals

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Biti warns Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

UK-based Vast Resources commends Mnangagwa govt

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

VillageHeads4ED to bar Chamisa's CCC in rural villages

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF cracks the whip

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Family fumes over death of relative at hospital

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chamisa's CCC says structures are old fashioned

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation slowing down'

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

More troubles brew for Zimsec

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Boy rapes girlfriend at her parent's home

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe govt ill-treating its diaspora citizens

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Belarus cashes in on Zimbabwe sanctions

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Concern over Zimbabwe's 'opaque' govt deals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Big snake scares Bulawayo residents

2 hrs ago | 453 Views

'Belarus equipment to spur Zimbabwe agric'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

ChitimachaED song released

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

RBZ to issue gold coins on demand

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF cell verification meetings continue

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Govt goes all out to complete Lupane Hospital

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe starts stockpiling lithium, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 517 Views

Waverley Blankets ownership wrangle: trial begins under private prosecution

7 hrs ago | 174 Views

Peter Ndlovu struggling to pay maintenance for his 13 children?

11 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Saviour Kasukuwere: The visionary leader Zimbabwe needs

21 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Bounty offered for Western tanks in Ukraine

22 hrs ago | 1177 Views

'Zambian leader will not change SADC stance on Zimbabwe polls'

22 hrs ago | 1859 Views

WhatsApp Hack: How to read deleted messages

22 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Teaching Jobs in UK: Eligibility criteria amended as application period opens

23 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Mliswa leaps to defence of Ginimbi's ex

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga 'bribe' backfires

23 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Pressure mounts on Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Zimbabwe's diamonds sold for a song

23 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwean mental health patient jailed 4 yrs for randomly punching three people in the face in Dublin city centre

23 hrs ago | 242 Views

'I was told to stop supporting Mnangagwa'

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Zimsec to deregister schools, centres over exam leaks

23 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Don't force parents to buy uniforms at school'

23 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa in Lupane on National Youth Day

23 hrs ago | 101 Views

Desperate Zanu-PF Youth League offers free transport for voter registration

23 hrs ago | 57 Views

Unknown Brigadier-General declared a national hero

23 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe maize harvest to hit three million tonnes?

23 hrs ago | 175 Views

Guruve Arts Marimba ensemble leaves for India

05 Feb 2023 at 06:31hrs | 141 Views

Lukashenko joins Zimbabwe lithium rush

04 Feb 2023 at 20:17hrs | 1085 Views

'Mnangagwa too compromised to fight corruption'

04 Feb 2023 at 20:16hrs | 1221 Views

Zimra ordered to surrender 100 000 litres of seized fuel

04 Feb 2023 at 20:15hrs | 726 Views

Row over Zesa US$3.9m tender

04 Feb 2023 at 20:14hrs | 551 Views

Mnangagwa associate biggest winner in Zimbabwe-Belarus deals

04 Feb 2023 at 20:13hrs | 834 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days