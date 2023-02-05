Latest News Editor's Choice


US diplomat visits Zanu-PF to pledge Washington's support for Mnangagwa?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AN unnamed United States (US) Embassy deployee in Zimbabwe reportedly visited the ruling Zanu-PF party, ostensibly to pledge Washington's support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

The American government's official is said to have met Zanu-PF information and publicity secretary, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, last week in a move seen as testimony of the success of President Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Chinhoyi Sunday, Mutsvangwa said for unknown reasons, the US has had a rethink on its hard stance towards the ruling party, culminating in a visit by a senior embassy official last Friday.

"Let me tell you that three days ago, for the very first time, a top diplomat who was representing the Ambassador, who is yet to come, came to our Zanu-PF party offices," Mutsvangwa told the gathering.

Zanu-PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa

"The diplomat said we have come because you are faced with elections, so we want to assure that we have dug a hole in the ground and spat to say never again shall we side with only one party … this time around, all of your parties are equal."

"America will accept the outcome of 2023 harmonised elections expected to be held in a free and fair environment," he added.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Mutsvangwa said, must also accept defeat in the watershed polls.

The visibly chuffed and grimacing Zanu-PF spokesperson said progressive citizens must embrace the politically significant gesture by the US, an admission the former guerrilla movement cherished ties with Joe Biden's administration.

The chaotic land reform programme meant to correct colonial imbalances was basis of strained relations between the Washington and Harare, but the Second Republic's re-engagement thrust is seemingly bearing positive outcomes as evidenced by the US official's visit to Zanu-PF Headquarters.

"We as Zanu-PF have maintained we are friends to all and enemies to none," reiterated the former presidential adviser.

Source - NewZimbabwe

