Mliswa slams selective application of law

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
INDEPENDENT Norton Member of Parliament (MP) Temba Mliswa has slammed selective application of the law and lack of political will to fight corruption after Zanu-PF MP Mayor Wadyajena was removed from remand.

Wadyajena was jointly charged with Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) bosses in a case where they are accused of defrauding Cottco of US$5 million through an alleged fictitious purchase of goods purportedly for use by the government-owned company.

The Gokwe-Nembudziya MP will only appear in court when he is summoned.

Mliswa slammed the state for failing to nail Wadyajena whilst querying its omission and capacity to gather evidence against him.

"How does the state fail to amass evidence where US$5 million has been swindled? It's now clear jail is for the poor and the opposition," Muliswa said.

"How do we even blame the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) here? It's clear where the failure is coming from.

"US$5 million swindled from a state enterprise and the state's case fails for lack of evidence! This is a reflection of the absence of political will to fight corruption," added Mliswa.

Human rights defender and lawyer, Tendai Biti said the law should be fair despite political affiliation or its legitimacy will be thrown into question.

"The impression that the law is being applied unevenly and unequally compromises the law at all material law must remain autonomous and be seen to be a neutral arbitrator," Biti said.

"It loses its legitimacy if it's seen as a captured instrument selectively applied. Job Sikhala's case is a sad yardstick," he added.

Bishop Ancelimo Magaya of the Zimbabwe Divine Destiny (ZDD) church bemoaned the use of law to cow government critics into silence.

"The removal of Wadyajena from remand whilst Sikhala continues suffering in prison and the likes of Hopewell Chin'ono still on remand is a mockery of our justice system.

"Christians choosing not to see this evil are guilty of strengthening the hands of evildoers -according to scriptures," he  wrote on Twitter.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days