Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

by Staff reporter
46 secs ago | Views
POWER utility Zesa Holdings Limited wants all of its clients, including industries, to pay their electricity bills in foreign currency to fulfil its power import commitments, Zimbabwe Independent can report.

The State-run power firm has been importing most of its power from regional utilities after failing to meet domestic demand for several reasons. It says Zimbabwe dollar indexed tariffs have made it difficult to pay for imports.

Zesa indicated this week that it will be working with authorities for permission to grant industries the rights to deduct power costs before any official deductions are made to their foreign currency earnings. The business community is opposed to a tariff increase, arguing it would put industries, currently struggling to survive, in a more difficult situation.

"We feel that we need to ensure that all our customers are paying 100% of electricity in foreign currency so that we can cover the (power) shortfall and also be able to meet our imports obligation," Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company commercial service director, Gift Ndlovu told captains of industry on Tuesday during a Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries symposium.

"To facilitate this, we would try to engage with the authorities to ensure that our customers will deduct electricity bill costs before the 75% surrender ratio or retention facility," he said.

Last week, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe reviewed its forex retention scheme, allowing importers to retain 75% of their foreign currency earnings. The remainder is given to them in Zimbabwe dollars, at prevailing official exchange rates. In his 2023 national budget statement, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube indicated that Zesa would review tariffs for major consumers such as miners to improve generation and boost its capacity to import electricity to meet local demand.

He said Zesa was incurring huge losses when supplying major consumers such as ferrochrome smelters.

According to Ncube, some of the major consumers of electricity such as ferrochrome smelters have been paying sub-optional tariffs of US$0,067/kWh, resulting in losses to the utility. In this regard, the tariff for such consumers will be reviewed upwards and aligned with other consumers, thereby generating additional revenue for the Zesa to meet its external obligations, as well as capacity to import spares for maintenance.

"The industry requires to be recapitalised so that we can reinforce the (power) network and also rehabilitate it. I just need to encourage industries or all our customers to make sure that we pay (in time)," Ndlovu said.

"The import facilities that we have require us to make prepayments. So, it is pertinent that our customers pay timeously so that we can then be able to meet our prepayment requirement from Zesco (in Zambia) and Electricity de Mozambique," he said.

According to Ndlovu, Zesa will be moving all of its clients to a prepayment scheme to increase revenue collection.

Prepayment meters already account for 30% of the utility's revenue, and by the end of this year, all consumers and industries are expected to be using prepayment metres, he said.

"Our hope is to make sure that we install 17 000 smart metres and also 100 000 prepaid meters by the end of the year."

"We are equally challenged in terms of being able to meet our contractual obligations for us to be able to keep supplies and keep lights on. The legacy debt is also in our name and is also giving us challenges. You also find that the issue of sub-optional tariffs remains an elephant in the room," he said.

"Last year we had some movement (on power tariffs) but we are not yet there. We feel we need to direct some energy towards getting a cost reflective tariff, a tariff that will ensure reliability of supplies and availability."

Theft and vandalism, according to Ndlovu, were two major difficulties confronting Zesa.

"You may want to know that just this year; we procured 4 000 transformers that are all going to be directed towards replacement of infrastructure," he said.

Source - independent

Must Read

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

5 mins ago | 3 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Court releases Vast Resources' diamonds

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe records US$328mln in FDI

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo council, police joint operation nets 200 panners at supply dams

8 mins ago | 3 Views

WATCH: ZANU-PF returnees have role in nation-building, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mliswa takes Wadyajena head-on

16 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Zimbabweans in fake marriages for ticket to the UK

17 hrs ago | 1669 Views

A leader who always gives reasons for his failures is himself an unmitigated failure!

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

ZRP prohibits CCC rally in Mutare

11 Feb 2023 at 06:58hrs | 810 Views

Jah Prayzah mourns AKA

11 Feb 2023 at 06:12hrs | 2461 Views

BREAKING: SA rapper 'AKA' shot dead outside nightclub

11 Feb 2023 at 02:32hrs | 2334 Views

Prophets clash over dead snake

10 Feb 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1832 Views

Zimbabwe hit by paternity fraud

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2294 Views

Hubby cheats with maid, crashes car with pregnant wife inside

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2086 Views

Man demands midnight open-air sex from ex-lover

10 Feb 2023 at 19:41hrs | 2195 Views

Prisons officer sacked over missing food rations to be re-instated

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 523 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally blocked

10 Feb 2023 at 19:40hrs | 594 Views

Zera shifts to monthly fuel price updates

10 Feb 2023 at 19:39hrs | 283 Views

Zimbabwe is safe from tropical storms - Dingani, Freddy

10 Feb 2023 at 19:38hrs | 282 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa appoints Adv. Ajay Singh as new Prosecutor General

10 Feb 2023 at 18:28hrs | 2575 Views

PHOTO: 1 000 CCC members defect to ZANU PF in Masvingo

10 Feb 2023 at 17:25hrs | 1355 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane crash advert causes stir on social media

10 Feb 2023 at 17:01hrs | 1793 Views

Why are online casinos growing in South Africa?

10 Feb 2023 at 14:09hrs | 108 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson shocking business deals in America

10 Feb 2023 at 13:18hrs | 739 Views

All set for the SADC Business of Art Seminar

10 Feb 2023 at 12:00hrs | 132 Views

Youngest African millionaire comes to Hustlers Summit Zimbabwe

10 Feb 2023 at 11:44hrs | 15374 Views

WATCH: Shock as Ramaphosa tears Thabo Mbeki speech apart

10 Feb 2023 at 10:45hrs | 4084 Views

Mnangagwa sends envoys to Kasukuwere

10 Feb 2023 at 08:53hrs | 4824 Views

Jonathan Moyo scoffs at survey showing voters prefer Chamisa over Mnangagwa

10 Feb 2023 at 05:43hrs | 3514 Views

SA faces largest exodus of Zimbabweans

10 Feb 2023 at 05:42hrs | 10181 Views

'Zimbabwe has no electronic trade agreements, treaties database'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 264 Views

US$88m govt deal raises stink

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 849 Views

Boy (11) hangs self, as birthday celebration turns nasty

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1347 Views

'Drug dealers hiding behind shonalism'

10 Feb 2023 at 05:41hrs | 1961 Views

Harare taps run dry

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 420 Views

Zimbabwe pastor defrauds South Korean counterpart

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 498 Views

BCC must work harder to tame the traffic menace

10 Feb 2023 at 05:40hrs | 190 Views

Bulawayo's Renkini a white elephant as intercity buses shun it

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 680 Views

300 base stations set for installation

10 Feb 2023 at 05:39hrs | 370 Views

Lower 6 classes set to start Monday

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 258 Views

War vets postpone congress

10 Feb 2023 at 05:38hrs | 324 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days