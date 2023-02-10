Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT will enhance tax collections in local currency and maintain interest rates at par with inflation to promote the use of the Zimbabwe dollar in local transactions, Treasury has said.

According to a new Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) report, 77 percent local transactions are now in US dollars, with the remainder in local currency.  Allocations from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) foreign currency auction system have also declined from an average US$50 million per week after the auction was introduced in June 2020 to the current US$12 million, signalling reduced demand for the greenback.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube told our Harare Bureau that Government will tailor fiscal and monetary policy interventions to effectively manage the obtaining dual currency system.

"We are now maintaining interest rates that are at least at par with inflation. Our preference is for positive interest rates, that is what gives currency value. Maintaining positive interest rates is one way to maintain the value of the Zimbabwe dollar. When individuals transact on a day-to-day basis using their mobile platforms, the mobile platform is basically Zimbabwe dollar, which continues to be used widely. Some of the taxes that are collected are paid in Zimbabwe dollars. Then there is demand for those Zimbabwe dollars. This is a policy that we have in place and it will continue. Nothing has changed in terms of focus on promoting our currency."

Partial dollarisation, he said, had helped the country circumvent illegal sanctions, which make it increasingly difficult for the country to access affordable loans from international financial institutions.

"We have debt arrears at the IMF (International Monetary Fund), World Bank, African Development Bank and so forth, and we need to clear those arrears.

"But because of the sanctions on Zimbabwe, we cannot access credit lines abroad easily. This then compels us to find ways to ensure that US dollars are available for companies to harness and invest locally. That is the reason why we are allowing US dollars to circulate. We are circumventing a constraint that we have. We also subject our domestic currency to the full monetary policy framework. That is why we have the Monetary Policy Committee, which makes sure that we do not allow money supply, the Zimbabwe dollar, to get out of control."

Prof Ncube said value-for-money processes being used to pay Government suppliers were meant to manage demand and supply of the local unit. The country's increased foreign currency receipts, which topped US$11,6 billion last year, have helped companies retool and boost investments, according to Prof Ncube.

"We have two types of inflows, the bulk are exporters' receipts, which are the private companies mainly in the mining sector, and the small bit, which is $2 billion worth of remittances from the diaspora.  The first part, which is almost US$10 billion, are export receipts, as you know we have a retention policy which, as we speak, is at 25 percent.

"This is what we force the companies to convert to Zimbabwe dollars and then we take that and use it to feed the auction, to spread these US dollars across other sectors that do not earn foreign currency. These United States dollars are actually in the hands of private companies and they are using these to retool and recapitalise. These companies are able to invest, create jobs, manufacture new products, retool, and this has helped reduce pressure on Government to supply them with US dollars through the auction," he said.

Source - The Sunday News

Must Read

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 795 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3060 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days