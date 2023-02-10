Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
BANK Employers Association of Zimbabwe (BEAZ) has allegedly claimed that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) does not allow the payment of US$-denominated salaries as a way to counter mounting pressures from the sector's workers.

BEAZ and the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied Workers Union (ZIBAWU) are currently locked up in wage increment negotiations which have seen the workers' side demanding US dollar payments.

The 2023 RBZ Monetary Policy Statement recently reported that in the period ending December 31 2022, all banking institutions reported aggregate profits of ZW$503,13 billion signifying a 749% increase from ZW$59,3 billion reported in the corresponding period in 2021.

The growth in the banking sector income largely emanated from non-interest income, which constituted 68 % of total income up from 54 % reported in the corresponding period in 2021.

The workers' side also argues that the proportion of US$ loans and bank deposits has risen significantly, placing the employers in a comfortable position to own up

Speaking about ongoing negotiations, ZIBAWU secretary general, Peter Mutasa alleged that the employers are now dragging their feet because of the central bank.

"Lately, they (BEAZ) started reneging on the payment of full US$ salaries arguing that the RBZ does not allow such practices. But we are asking how the central bank can be a stumbling block in a labour dispute

"Even when we contacted the RBZ officials over the matter, they simply distanced themselves from the claims," he said.

Contacted for comment and quizzed on how the central bank was being involved in the matter, BEAZ president, Simba Mukombera neither picked up the numerous phone calls made nor responded to WhatsApp messages despite confirmation that he read the messages.

A BEAZ position paper seen by the publication however argues that annual headline and month-on-month inflation continued to slow down and closed the year at 243.80% and 2.4%, respectively coupled with general stability of prices in the economy, the blended inflation profile and annual inflation remained relatively stable at 105.5% dismissing the need for full US$ salaries.

Employers also noted that banks have continued to extend various ex gratia interventions to their staff in an effort to cushion them from the supervening effects of the economy.

"The negotiating cycle shall be for the year 2023, however, the period to be covered will be guided by the prevailing environment.

"We propose to convert part of the agreed ZWL minimums to United Stated Dollars that will be paid in ZW$ at the prevailing Willing Buyer Willing Seller Rate at the point of payment," added BEAZ.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 806 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

6 hrs ago | 405 Views

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

6 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 135 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

7 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

10 hrs ago | 3088 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 141 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 798 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 217 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 98 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days