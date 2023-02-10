Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean Maths & Science Teacher Shines In South Africa

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe. A Zimbabwean science teacher based in South Africa has won awards for recording the best results in the neighbouring country.

The teacher, Nkosiphile Moyo (34) of Filabusi, teaches Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics at the Johannesburg Polytechnic College in South Africa.

He recently walked away with an award for being the best educator in Physical Science and Mathematics under the 2022 National Senior Certificate Awards for Johannesburg East District.

According to the Chronicle, in 2020 Moyo was recognised for achieving a 100 percent Matric pass in Mathematics Literacy at Demseel College in Johannesburg.

Moyo was the first Sciences teacher at Mabhikwa High School in Lupane in 2013 and taught at the school up to 2018.

Moyo, who is a holder of a Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Physics from the National University of Science and Technology, only studied Sciences at tertiary level as the secondary school he attended only offered Arts.

After leaving Mabhikwa High School, Moyo taught Sciences in various schools in Bulawayo from 2018 to 2019, before moving to South Africa in 2020. He said:

I joined Demseel College in Johannesburg West in 2020 where I taught Mathematics.

I received a certificate for recording a 100 percent Matric pass in Mathematic Literacy in that same year.

I recently secured an award from my school for being a top achieving educator in Physical Science and Mathematics under the 2022 National Senior Certificate Awards for Johannesburg East District.

The district had about 30 secondary schools.

These awards are a great achievement for me. I wish to take the knowledge and expertise that I have gained to nurture learners back home.

People often complain that Science subjects are difficult but for me, they are just like any other subject and they have become a part of my life.

Moyo did his primary education at Tshazi Primary School from 1993 to 1999 and secondary at Tshazi Secondary School in Filabusi District from 2000 to 2003.

But due to financial challenges, he failed to immediately proceed to A-level and only proceeded with his education in 2006 and he completed his A-level in 2007.

He then proceeded to Hillside Teachers' College in 2010 where he specialised in Sciences — Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Moyo attained a Bachelor of Science Education Honours Degree in Physics from the National University of Science and Technology in 2019.

Source - Africa-Press

Must Read

Copper cable thief jailed 20 years

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mzembi doubts elections' credibility

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa's cronyism web exposed

6 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Mbudzi US$88m controversy: Mthuli Ncube told to explain

6 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa's links with kleptocrats, dodgy business networks solidify

6 hrs ago | 402 Views

July Moyo implicated in murky Chiredzi land deal

6 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mangwana relents on dirty political chicanery over delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa challenged to answer questions in Parly

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa's Ministers cornered over false promise to military

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zec commissioners' revolt intensifies?

6 hrs ago | 488 Views

Mnangagwa faces an acid test over his handling of the delimitation report

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Battle over new boundaries rages on

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Why Nssa suspended top boss

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zanu-PF elites perfect the catch-and-release strategy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe power crisis set to worsen?

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa relocates to Harare!

6 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand overdue allowances

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Its a badge of honour to be likened to Nkosana Moyo,' says Chapman

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe's Obama says 'Vote out incompetent, corrupt leaders'

7 hrs ago | 551 Views

SA's health council slams xenophobic Limpopo health MEC for berating Zimbabwean patient

10 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe-born Italian rugby star recounts farm invasions horror

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

Namibia, Zimbabwe gear up to keep more profits from lithium boom

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Negative reporting by SA media on new Chinese steel plant in Zimbabwe starts

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

Chamisa's CCC cries foul as Zimbabwe police engages in 'lawfare'

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chebundo lauded for bringing opposition members to Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Nakamba impresses on first start for Luton Town

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Banks use RBZ excuse to dismiss demands for US dollar salary payments

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwean driver fined R1 million by South African court

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mapostori4ED launches youth chapter

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Fresh moves to promote use of Zimdollars

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

US$15 000 stolen from Catholic Priest's bedroom in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 265 Views

Manhunt for 10 drug kingpins

10 hrs ago | 164 Views

Murder charges for killer dog owners

10 hrs ago | 216 Views

Cattle fattening in 90 days

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe harbours wanted Irish Mafia cartel boss

10 hrs ago | 297 Views

AfDB chief to meet Mozambique's Chissano over Zimbabwe debt

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe losing doctors, nurses and teachers to British hypocrisy

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

Polad a tool to sanitise Mnangagwa legitimacy

10 hrs ago | 32 Views

Omega Sibanga tries to knocks sense into Mnangagwa's son in-law's head

10 hrs ago | 412 Views

Zesa mulls switch to forex-indexed power tariff

10 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for SA returnees

10 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Zimbabwe security forces stifling dissent'

10 hrs ago | 121 Views

Factional-driven fights rock Nssa

10 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa asks Zimbabweans to register to vote

10 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean MPs raise new demands

10 hrs ago | 73 Views

11 Zimbabwean men, 10-car cigarette smuggling convoy intercepted in SA

10 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa setting the tone as chief brand ambassador of Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimdollar haunted by trust issues

10 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe risks another currency collapse

10 hrs ago | 137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days