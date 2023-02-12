Mudenda tells women to fight for positions

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda says women should campaign fearlessly and outcompete men for political positions to achieve gender equality.He said this while launching a handbook for the United Nations (UN) Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325) last week, which was developed by the Parliament of Zimbabwe and UN Women, in collaboration with various women's and civil society organisations.The handbook among other things provides information to Parliamentarians on UNSCR 1325 and its applicability in Zimbabwe."Women must have ferocious tenacity in their leadership to have more votes from the women to enter Parliament. Ferocious tenacity requires sustainable leadership. Without that leadership, there won't be any movement that will be satisfactory in increasing the number of female members of Parliament," Mudenda said."Let's take the example of Charwe Nyakasikana, popularly known as Nyamita Nehanda. She was ferocious in her leadership. Not equalling the leadership of men at the time but surpassing it, by huge strides until the spirits mediums and God favoured her with the courage to face the settler regime. That is the kind of ferocity that I am encouraging."UN Women country representative Fatou Lou said there was need for a collaborative effort between authorities and other relevant stakeholders to eliminate obstacles that stand against women's emancipation."Today marks a significant milestone in women's participation in peace and security in Zimbabwe in line with UNSCR 1325. The important role of women contributing to and achieving peace and development is now reaffirmed in both the sustainable peace agenda and the sustainable development goals as peace is inextricably linked with gender equality," Lou said."Despite this reaffirmation and even though the Constitution and legal framework of Zimbabwe are generally supporting gender equality, obstacles and challenges persist and prevent the full implementation of women's peace and security agenda, not only in Zimbabwe but globally.