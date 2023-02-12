News / Local
Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000
3 hrs ago | Views
A LOCAL businesswoman and chairperson of Venergia Hydro which trades as DFI Group Zimbabwe, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after she allegedly duped a garage owner of US$45 000.
The complainant is Tarisai Muzota, the director for TB Fuels based in Guruve.
Allegations are that in November last year, the accused was introduced to the complainant by Tafadzwa Mhlanga, a truck driver as a supplier of fuel.
The complainant engaged the accused to procure 50 000 litres of diesel from Beira, Mozambique, and move it to Zimbabwe and was charged US$45 000, with delivery expected in 48 hours.
She has since failed to deliver the fuel, leading to Muzota making a police report.
The complainant is Tarisai Muzota, the director for TB Fuels based in Guruve.
Allegations are that in November last year, the accused was introduced to the complainant by Tafadzwa Mhlanga, a truck driver as a supplier of fuel.
The complainant engaged the accused to procure 50 000 litres of diesel from Beira, Mozambique, and move it to Zimbabwe and was charged US$45 000, with delivery expected in 48 hours.
She has since failed to deliver the fuel, leading to Muzota making a police report.
Source - Newsday Zimbabwe