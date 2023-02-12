Latest News Editor's Choice


Local businesswoman in court for duping fuel trader of US$45 000

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
A LOCAL businesswoman and chairperson of Venergia Hydro which trades as DFI Group Zimbabwe, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court after she allegedly duped a garage owner of US$45 000.

The complainant is Tarisai Muzota, the director for TB Fuels based in Guruve.

Allegations are that in November last year, the accused was introduced to the complainant by Tafadzwa Mhlanga, a truck driver as a supplier of fuel.

The complainant engaged the accused to procure 50 000 litres of diesel from Beira, Mozambique, and move it to Zimbabwe and was charged US$45 000, with delivery expected in 48 hours.

She has since failed to deliver the fuel, leading to Muzota making a police report.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

