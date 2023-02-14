Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Crashed Zimbabwe plane was carrying diamonds

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE light plane owned by mining giant, Murowa (Private) Limited, which force-landed near Beatrice on Monday afternoon, had a parcel of diamonds which were being transported under armed guard by police and private security officials, it has emerged.

The Piper 31 Navajo aircraft landed on a field about 16km from Beatrice at around 2.30pm and had five people on board.

Police yesterday said no one was killed in the crash, but five people on-board were injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

They were identified as the pilot Zvikomborero Nyamakura of Borrowdale, Murowa Diamonds' security officer Salfina Karimazondo, Constable Obey Mabvundwi of CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit and two security guards from Fawcett Security Company, Petros Chaguruka and Fredrick Maroyi.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing, but there are preliminary indications that the plane could have developed an engine fault.

Police said the diamonds, which were being moved from Murowa's mine in Zvishavane were secured before they were taken to Murowa Diamonds offices in Harare by security guards from Fawcetts.  

"We are now working together with officials from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to ascertain the cause of the accident. More details will be released in due course," said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

CAAZ could not comment on the incident yesterday.

In a terse statement, the group corporate affairs executive for Murowa's parent company, RioZim Limited,  Tafadzwa Gova said: A Piper 31 Navajo aircraft owned by RZM Murowa (Private Limited) force-landed in a farm field approximately 16 kilometres from Beatrice on the 13th of February 2023.

"The cause is yet to be ascertained. There were no casualties on board or on the ground. Damage was limited to the aircraft.

"There will be a full investigation by the company in conjunction with CAAZ, the regulator."

The company could not comment on the diamonds consignment, or the condition of the injured.

Witnesses on the ground said the incident occurred at Muriwai Farm around2.30pm and the five were pulled out of the wreckage by locals with the help of the farm owner who rushed them to hospital.

The pilot sustained serious head injuries and is said to be in critical condition, while the other four are in a stable condition.  

Mr Ishmael Gwaze, who saw the unfolding drama, said he saw the low flying aircraft which appeared to be preparing to land, but was producing a weird sound.

He said the plane's engines appeared to be stalling and restarting intermittently and it eventually landed on a fire guard.

"The plane then sped along the fireguard and the front landing gear snapped and it overturned.

"A person who was nearest to the wreckage rushed to the scene and used a spanner to break the windows.

"More people then arrived to help in pulling out the people from the plane," said Mr Gwaze.  

It is understood that just before the plane came down, the pilot, Nyamakura informed the other people on board that the airplane had developed a mechanical fault on its left engine and that he wanted to land safely.

Nyamakura is reported to have decided to land on the farm and appeared to have done a remarkable job until the landing gear gave in, sending the plane spinning on the ground.

The farm owner identified as Mr Gerald Douglas Davison (68) rushed to the scene and took the five to Beatrice Hospital for treatment from where they were later transferred to a medical facility in Harare.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

UN warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1957 Views

UK avails £15 million to recruit care workers across the world including Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe opposition quietly celebrates Tsvangirai on 5th anniversary of his death

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimdollar official rate converges with black market premium on RBZ Auction

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Top US banker Holtzman appointed Victoria Falls Offshore Centre Chairperson

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Concern over biased reporting by public media

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mangwana evicts squatter family from farm

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

18 Binga schools record 0% passes

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Poor salaries haunt journalists'

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lawyer reprimanded for lying in court

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Government to start upgrading Nkayi Airstrip

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Bosso junior product on demand

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Businessman cleared of duping forex dealers US$765 000

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

AfDB appointed adviser for Batoka Gorge project

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Goldstar sugars refinery closes

11 hrs ago | 604 Views

How has the entertainment sector been changing lately?

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

Does Zimbabwe's PVO Bill spell doom for NGOs?

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

Schoolboy knifed to death after confronting neighbouring school bully

13 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa urged to kill the PVO Bill

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Gold Star Sugars shuts Harare refinery in Tongaat Hulett price row

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Fire breaks out at Mpilo, contained

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Biti refuses to plead

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe is NOT a democracy and Zanu PF is rigging 2023 - the reality we must accept and act accordingly

14 Feb 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1721 Views

'Chamisa's CCC a sinking ship,' says former ZINASU leader after shock move to Zanu-PF

14 Feb 2023 at 05:27hrs | 3683 Views

Violent CCC supporters to blame for ban on party's rallies, says govt

14 Feb 2023 at 05:26hrs | 1004 Views

CCC refutes Gokwe violence allegations

14 Feb 2023 at 05:26hrs | 899 Views

Chamisa's CCC marks anniversary

14 Feb 2023 at 05:26hrs | 596 Views

'CIO' hit with an added extortion charge while in remand

14 Feb 2023 at 05:25hrs | 1567 Views

Biti files for magistrate's recusal

14 Feb 2023 at 05:25hrs | 534 Views

Zimbabwe shifts goal posts after public panic over generator licensing

14 Feb 2023 at 05:25hrs | 1486 Views

Zanu-PF worries over fake members

14 Feb 2023 at 05:24hrs | 821 Views

Chamisa's CCC blames police over violence

14 Feb 2023 at 05:24hrs | 387 Views

Mnangagwa reveals that land barons are top officials

14 Feb 2023 at 05:23hrs | 846 Views

ZBC scribe, CIO agent bail hearing today

14 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 332 Views

Villagers partner Government to rehabilitate neglected road

14 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 279 Views

2 survive plane crash in Zimbabwe

14 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 2186 Views

Mushohwe declared national hero

14 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 675 Views

Zimbabwe cops probe political violence incidences

14 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe becomes lithium giant

14 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 756 Views

Deadly accident kills 5 people on the spot...injures 3

13 Feb 2023 at 22:08hrs | 1158 Views

WATCH: Prophet Bushiri wins court case in Malawi

13 Feb 2023 at 21:56hrs | 1244 Views

Hooker shoved out of speeding car

13 Feb 2023 at 21:01hrs | 959 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7, 99% complete

13 Feb 2023 at 21:00hrs | 343 Views

Pastor accused of ruining couple's marriage

13 Feb 2023 at 20:59hrs | 1197 Views

South Africa based Zimbabwean woman reaps R1 million in grocery con

13 Feb 2023 at 20:37hrs | 1055 Views

ZBC reporter, CIO agent 'extorted US$15k from gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya'

13 Feb 2023 at 20:37hrs | 528 Views

BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies

13 Feb 2023 at 14:46hrs | 2627 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans rob a shop in South Africa at gun point

13 Feb 2023 at 13:27hrs | 4324 Views

Woman strikes hubby to death

13 Feb 2023 at 12:35hrs | 1522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days