Bosso junior product on demand

FOREIGN teams are reportedly following the progress of former Bosso-90 winger Daniel Msendami who has set the Botswana Premiership alight with top class performances for championship-chasing Jwaneng Galaxy.The Highlanders protégé is making waves since he moved to Botswana on a loan-deal last year in August before Jwaneng Galaxy decided to sign him permanently in deal that was reportedly worth US$12 000.Msendami has been a marvel for Jwaneng Galaxy who are joint leaders on the table tied on 37 points with defending champions Gaborone United after 15 games.The 22-year-old Zimbabwean winger has scored five goals in the 12 matches he has played, providing six assists in the process. Msendami, who was on target when Jwaneng Galaxy clobbered Prisons XI 7-0 at Lobatse Stadium last Saturday, has nine starts and came from the bench in three outings.In an interview from his Jwaneng base, Msendami said he is not pressured by the interest he has drawn, adding that his aim is to help Jwaneng Galaxy win silverware."It has been brought to my attention that inquiries have been made about my availability to the club and as I play I know that there are people who are following me week in week out which makes me even work harder. From the briefing I've received from the officials, there are a number of teams from South Africa, one in Tanzania and another one in Qatar who want me to join them after the end of the season."It will all depend on what they agree with the club and I'll not worry much about that but keep on playing well and repay Jwaneng Galaxy for the faith they had in me as they took a risk signing me from Division One," said Msendami.The Nkulumane-bred dribbling wizard who did his elementary education at Sigombe Primary School before proceeding to Ihlathi High School, was spotted by Jwaneng Galaxy scouts while on loan at Central Division One side Vubachikwe of Gwanda.Msendami, who was brought to Highlanders by renowned youth development coach Dumaza Dube as an Under-15, said seeing his peers Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira play in the senior team kept him motivated."Besides getting motivation from seeing my former juniors' teammates (Mbeba and Faira) in the first team gave me hope that one day I'll make it into the senior team as well. Also, seeing some of the players I knew I was better than them playing in the Premiership also kept me motivated and that is why when I went to Vubachikwe I gave it my all knowing that one day I'll get a break. I now have that opportunity and I'm using it and hopefully, my time at Jwaneng Galaxy is a stepping stone for my career," said Msendami.At the title chasing Jwaneng Galaxy, who are coached by South Africa Morena Ramoreboli, Msendami was recently joined by former Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku.