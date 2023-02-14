Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso junior product on demand

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FOREIGN teams are reportedly following the progress of former Bosso-90 winger Daniel Msendami who has set the Botswana Premiership alight with top class performances for championship-chasing Jwaneng Galaxy.

The Highlanders protégé is making waves since he moved to Botswana on a loan-deal last year in August before Jwaneng Galaxy decided to sign him permanently in deal that was reportedly worth US$12 000.

Msendami has been a marvel for Jwaneng Galaxy who are joint leaders on the table tied on 37 points with defending champions Gaborone United after 15 games.

The 22-year-old Zimbabwean winger has scored five goals in the 12 matches he has played, providing six assists in the process. Msendami, who was on target when Jwaneng Galaxy clobbered Prisons XI 7-0 at Lobatse Stadium last Saturday, has nine starts and came from the bench in three outings.

In an interview from his Jwaneng base, Msendami said he is not pressured by the interest he has drawn, adding that his aim is to help Jwaneng Galaxy win silverware.

"It has been brought to my attention that inquiries have been made about my availability to the club and as I play I know that there are people who are following me week in week out which makes me even work harder. From the briefing I've received from the officials, there are a number of teams from South Africa, one in Tanzania and another one in Qatar who want me to join them after the end of the season.

"It will all depend on what they agree with the club and I'll not worry much about that but keep on playing well and repay Jwaneng Galaxy for the faith they had in me as they took a risk signing me from Division One," said Msendami.

The Nkulumane-bred dribbling wizard who did his elementary education at Sigombe Primary School before proceeding to Ihlathi High School, was spotted by Jwaneng Galaxy scouts while on loan at Central Division One side Vubachikwe of Gwanda.

Msendami, who was brought to Highlanders by renowned youth development coach Dumaza Dube as an Under-15, said seeing his peers Andrew Mbeba and Archiford Faira play in the senior team kept him motivated.

"Besides getting motivation from seeing my former juniors' teammates (Mbeba and Faira) in the first team gave me hope that one day I'll make it into the senior team as well. Also, seeing some of the players I knew I was better than them playing in the Premiership also kept me motivated and that is why when I went to Vubachikwe I gave it my all knowing that one day I'll get a break. I now have that opportunity and I'm using it and hopefully, my time at Jwaneng Galaxy is a stepping stone for my career," said Msendami.

At the title chasing Jwaneng Galaxy, who are coached by South Africa Morena Ramoreboli, Msendami was recently joined by former Highlanders vice-captain Nqobizitha Masuku.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

UN warns Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1959 Views

UK avails £15 million to recruit care workers across the world including Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe opposition quietly celebrates Tsvangirai on 5th anniversary of his death

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimdollar official rate converges with black market premium on RBZ Auction

4 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Top US banker Holtzman appointed Victoria Falls Offshore Centre Chairperson

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Concern over biased reporting by public media

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mangwana evicts squatter family from farm

4 hrs ago | 876 Views

18 Binga schools record 0% passes

4 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Poor salaries haunt journalists'

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lawyer reprimanded for lying in court

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Government to start upgrading Nkayi Airstrip

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Crashed Zimbabwe plane was carrying diamonds

4 hrs ago | 831 Views

Businessman cleared of duping forex dealers US$765 000

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

AfDB appointed adviser for Batoka Gorge project

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Goldstar sugars refinery closes

11 hrs ago | 604 Views

How has the entertainment sector been changing lately?

12 hrs ago | 70 Views

Does Zimbabwe's PVO Bill spell doom for NGOs?

13 hrs ago | 158 Views

Schoolboy knifed to death after confronting neighbouring school bully

13 hrs ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa urged to kill the PVO Bill

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Gold Star Sugars shuts Harare refinery in Tongaat Hulett price row

13 hrs ago | 415 Views

Fire breaks out at Mpilo, contained

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Biti refuses to plead

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe is NOT a democracy and Zanu PF is rigging 2023 - the reality we must accept and act accordingly

14 Feb 2023 at 07:05hrs | 1721 Views

'Chamisa's CCC a sinking ship,' says former ZINASU leader after shock move to Zanu-PF

14 Feb 2023 at 05:27hrs | 3683 Views

Violent CCC supporters to blame for ban on party's rallies, says govt

14 Feb 2023 at 05:26hrs | 1004 Views

CCC refutes Gokwe violence allegations

14 Feb 2023 at 05:26hrs | 899 Views

Chamisa's CCC marks anniversary

14 Feb 2023 at 05:26hrs | 596 Views

'CIO' hit with an added extortion charge while in remand

14 Feb 2023 at 05:25hrs | 1567 Views

Biti files for magistrate's recusal

14 Feb 2023 at 05:25hrs | 534 Views

Zimbabwe shifts goal posts after public panic over generator licensing

14 Feb 2023 at 05:25hrs | 1486 Views

Zanu-PF worries over fake members

14 Feb 2023 at 05:24hrs | 821 Views

Chamisa's CCC blames police over violence

14 Feb 2023 at 05:24hrs | 387 Views

Mnangagwa reveals that land barons are top officials

14 Feb 2023 at 05:23hrs | 846 Views

ZBC scribe, CIO agent bail hearing today

14 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 332 Views

Villagers partner Government to rehabilitate neglected road

14 Feb 2023 at 05:21hrs | 279 Views

2 survive plane crash in Zimbabwe

14 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 2186 Views

Mushohwe declared national hero

14 Feb 2023 at 05:20hrs | 675 Views

Zimbabwe cops probe political violence incidences

14 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 191 Views

Zimbabwe becomes lithium giant

14 Feb 2023 at 05:19hrs | 756 Views

Deadly accident kills 5 people on the spot...injures 3

13 Feb 2023 at 22:08hrs | 1158 Views

WATCH: Prophet Bushiri wins court case in Malawi

13 Feb 2023 at 21:56hrs | 1244 Views

Hooker shoved out of speeding car

13 Feb 2023 at 21:01hrs | 959 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7, 99% complete

13 Feb 2023 at 21:00hrs | 343 Views

Pastor accused of ruining couple's marriage

13 Feb 2023 at 20:59hrs | 1197 Views

South Africa based Zimbabwean woman reaps R1 million in grocery con

13 Feb 2023 at 20:37hrs | 1055 Views

ZBC reporter, CIO agent 'extorted US$15k from gold dealer Scott Sakupwanya'

13 Feb 2023 at 20:37hrs | 528 Views

BREAKING: Former Information Minister Christopher Mushowe dies

13 Feb 2023 at 14:46hrs | 2627 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans rob a shop in South Africa at gun point

13 Feb 2023 at 13:27hrs | 4324 Views

Woman strikes hubby to death

13 Feb 2023 at 12:35hrs | 1522 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days