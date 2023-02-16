Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
THE Primary and Secondary Education ministry yesterday said it would soon set up a commission of inquiry to investigate the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec)'s 2022 examination paper leaks, which have led to the  nullification of almost 5 000 O-Level  results.

Massive cheating and paper leaks marred the Ordinary Level and Advanced Level examinations last year, denting the credibility of the country's education system.

Last week, legislators demanded answers from Education minister Evelyn Ndlovu who yesterday promised to restore the credibility of Zimsec examinations through setting up a commission of inquiry.

"I think we will restore credibility of examinations by having a commission of inquiry which will assess whether Zimsec is doing the right thing, or they are the ones leaking the examination papers," Ndlovu said.

"The results and recommendations will guide us accordingly. On legislative changes, I promise that we are going to push for the Zimsec Amendment Bill to go through the relevant committees.  It must first be approved by Cabinet, then it comes to Parliament.

"The Zimsec Act needs to be amended so that it becomes a deterrent instrument to the culprits.  The route to the amendments is already at an advanced stage.  Our lawyers are looking at this document to make sure that it goes through," she said.

The country's education sector has been affected by several problems including zero pass rates at some schools especially in rural Matabeleland.

Last week, teachers' unions lamented that at least 18 schools in Binga, Matabeleland North province, recorded 0% O-Level  pass rates.

Members of Parliament  also want Ndlovu to issue another ministerial statement explaining the Continuous Assessment Learning Activity (Cala) policy, which stakeholders said was not  being effectively implemented in some schools.

Under Cala, students are expected to carry out research projects and tasks which would constitute 30% of their final examination for each subject. Parents have described the projects as too expensive, while there have been allegations of students bribing teachers to get higher marks.

But Ndlovu defended Cala saying it helped students to think positively.

"Cala still remains a good practice because it drives the child to think positively and address the challenges around him or her. In terms of Cala, we have to work together, and explanations should be given to parents on why we introduced Cala. The complaints are not coming from the children, but from the parents.  It is the child that is supposed to do the Cala exercises, not the parent," she said.

Ndlovu said the country's education curriculum was being reviewed with a view to improve Cala.

"We will not do away with Cala, it is progressive.  We don't want to lag behind as a nation."

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

43 mins ago | 126 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

43 mins ago | 115 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

43 mins ago | 74 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

44 mins ago | 58 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

44 mins ago | 36 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

45 mins ago | 40 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

45 mins ago | 99 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

45 mins ago | 69 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

46 mins ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

46 mins ago | 35 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

47 mins ago | 32 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

47 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

47 mins ago | 35 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

48 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

48 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

49 mins ago | 41 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

49 mins ago | 19 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

50 mins ago | 36 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

50 mins ago | 12 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

50 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

11 hrs ago | 519 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

11 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

14 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Shock as Chamisa acquires surveillance equipment to spy on CCC officials

14 hrs ago | 2849 Views

ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

14 hrs ago | 3047 Views

Zimbabwe-based Indian millionaire acquitted

23 hrs ago | 6622 Views

Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

24 hrs ago | 729 Views

SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

16 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1534 Views

Minister vows to end schools uniform monopoly after MPs outcry

16 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1493 Views

Botswana threatens to sever ties with diamond giant De Beers

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 1175 Views

Chamisa's activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora off the hook

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 554 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to take UN's advice

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2098 Views

Minister berates Zimbabwe's 'useless' professors

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 2326 Views

Expelled UZ SRC secretary general claims to being persecuted for supporting Chanisa

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 514 Views

Polygamist kills wife over infidelity allegations

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 1216 Views

Mudawarima steps down as Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 133 Views

Zimbabwean court acquits Indian business mogul

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 149 Views

Tsvangirai's son denies Zanu-PF links

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 735 Views

Woman kills son (3) at shrine

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 425 Views

Date set for delimitation court case

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 318 Views

Govt defends US$88 million Mbudzi interchange loan deal

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 427 Views

Zimbabwe records world's highest food inflation

16 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 401 Views

Mnangagwa, Kagame to headline top digital Summit in Victoria Falls

16 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 272 Views

'Killer' pupil appears in court

16 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 803 Views

Why Nakamba chose Luton

16 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 656 Views

Tendai Biti told not to waste court's time

16 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days