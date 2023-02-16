Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

by Staff reporter
45 mins ago | Views
A POT-HOLED and narrow Kariba to Harare highway and absence of an international airport have been identified as areas that need rehabilitation and urgent construction to improve tourism in the resort town.

These points were raised by Tourism Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu at Thursday's launch of the Kariba Regional Tourism Development and Marketing Strategy in the tourist destination.

Mangaliso, who was guest of honour at the event, said the poor road network was a major setback which he will be working to address.

"Kariba is such a powerful tourism magnet that deserves an international airport with the capacity to handle direct international flights," said Ndlovu.

"I am aware of the state of the road from Harare to Kariba, as well as the suspension of flights by KUVA Air which is a setback as far as accessibility of destination Kariba is concerned.

"Let me assure you that myself, together with the Minister for Transport and Minister of State for Mashonaland West will work tirelessly to ensure the issue of destination accessibility is sorted once and for all.

"We are engaging with the view to have among other access priorities, the road link especially between Makuti and Kariba rehabilitated."

Air Zimbabwe is planning to introduce flights to Kariba according to Ndlovu.

He added; "The good news is that both Air Zimbabwe and FastJet have plans to service Kariba.

"We will also continue advocating for more airlines to fly into the destination.

"l am confident this marks a giant step towards the revival and growth of tourism in Kariba and Mashonaland West Province at large."

Kariba was once popular to foreign tourists for its heat, game viewing, casinos, fishing tournaments and house boats.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

43 mins ago | 127 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

43 mins ago | 117 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

44 mins ago | 75 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

44 mins ago | 59 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

45 mins ago | 40 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

45 mins ago | 100 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

46 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

46 mins ago | 36 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

47 mins ago | 33 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

47 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

48 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

48 mins ago | 13 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

48 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

49 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

49 mins ago | 42 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

50 mins ago | 19 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

50 mins ago | 36 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

50 mins ago | 12 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

51 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

10 hrs ago | 190 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

11 hrs ago | 519 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

11 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

11 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

14 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Shock as Chamisa acquires surveillance equipment to spy on CCC officials

14 hrs ago | 2850 Views

ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

14 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Zimbabwe-based Indian millionaire acquitted

23 hrs ago | 6623 Views

Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

24 hrs ago | 729 Views

SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

16 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1535 Views

Minister vows to end schools uniform monopoly after MPs outcry

16 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1493 Views

Botswana threatens to sever ties with diamond giant De Beers

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 1175 Views

Chamisa's activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora off the hook

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 554 Views

Mliswa urges Mnangagwa to take UN's advice

16 Feb 2023 at 04:57hrs | 2098 Views

Minister berates Zimbabwe's 'useless' professors

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 2326 Views

Expelled UZ SRC secretary general claims to being persecuted for supporting Chanisa

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 514 Views

Polygamist kills wife over infidelity allegations

16 Feb 2023 at 04:56hrs | 1216 Views

Mudawarima steps down as Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 133 Views

Zimbabwean court acquits Indian business mogul

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 149 Views

Tsvangirai's son denies Zanu-PF links

16 Feb 2023 at 04:55hrs | 735 Views

Woman kills son (3) at shrine

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 425 Views

Date set for delimitation court case

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 318 Views

Govt defends US$88 million Mbudzi interchange loan deal

16 Feb 2023 at 04:54hrs | 427 Views

Zimbabwe records world's highest food inflation

16 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 401 Views

Mnangagwa, Kagame to headline top digital Summit in Victoria Falls

16 Feb 2023 at 04:53hrs | 272 Views

'Killer' pupil appears in court

16 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 803 Views

Why Nakamba chose Luton

16 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 656 Views

Tendai Biti told not to waste court's time

16 Feb 2023 at 04:52hrs | 238 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days