Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

by Makayla Muscat

A man accused of sending 45 hostile voicemails to a potential employer has been found guilty."I'm satisfied beyond reasonable doubt," Magistrate Stephen Corry told the court."He [Mukonoweshuro] first admitted that it was his phone number, and then denied it".Misheck Mukonoweshuro, 37, appeared at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday, February 15, charged with ‘using a carriage service to threaten to kill' and ‘intimidating with the intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm'.Previously the court heard that Mukonoweshuro obtained a Bachelor of Science (Occupational Therapy) from the University of Zimbabwe before he moved to Australia in 2017.In 2020, he applied for a job as an occupational therapist with a rehabilitation psychologist in Penrith.The 48-year-old victim, who gave evidence during the hearing, said he was prepared to offer Mukonoweshuro the position but was unable to due to limitations in his professional accreditation.In the months that followed, he received a number of frightening voicemails from the phone number registered to the accused.He says he initially reported the incident to Queensland Police, before presenting at Ulladulla Police Station with his wife in 2021.Previously the court heard six of the voicemails that threatened the safety of the victim and his family."Delusional white c**t. By the end of 2021 you will be dead. F**k you," one voicemail said."I'm bringing the guns out and the bullets… I'm going to bring my knives out. Let's fight to the death".When called into the witness box, Mukonoweshuro blanketly denied the allegations telling the Magistrate that he did not apply for a job and has no tertiary education."There are lots of people in Zimbabwe with that name," he said.When the prosecutor asked Mukonoweshuro to confirm his mobile phone number, he refused "for privacy reasons".A forensic linguist, who was engaged to provide an expert statement, told the court that the audio samples he received were not ideal.He said it was evidently "someone who's second or third language is English" and that the file for analysis was repetitive.Mukonoweshuro was represented by a lawyer who testified his good character and asked the Magistrate to consider giving his client a Community Correction Order.He will remain on bail until he is sentenced next month.Mukonoweshuro is due to reappear in court on Monday, March 27.