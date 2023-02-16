Wife flogs rival for dating husband

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TAMBUDZAI Kana (37) from Karuwa village in Gokwe met her fellow villager Rudzai Madzura (27) and accused her of having an affair with her husband before flogging her several times on the body with a stick.For severely attacking her, Madzura reported her to the police but police did not have readily available transport to go and arrest her. Kana handed herself to the police and she is now being charged with attempted murder.Allegations against Kana are that she met Madzura while she was heading to her home and they walked together.When they reached Kana's homestead, the latter requested to have a small talk with her. She quizzed her on why her husband borrowed money from her (Madzura).In a fit of anger she struck Madzura several times with a stick all over her body. She suffered a swollen body as a result of the attack.Kana was arrested and detained at Gokwe Remand Prison.Her lawyer Tinashe Dzipe applied for bail at the Bulawayo High Court. Appealing for bail Dzipe stated that there were no compelling reasons justifying the continued detention of Kana.Dzipe further said the applicant does not pose any risk of abscondment and was willing to abide by any conditions that the court deems fit.He also stated that his client cooperated with investigators when she handed herself to the police after she heard that she was being sought.He also said the applicant has a 30-month-old child. High court Judge Evangelista Kabasa granted her bail and Dzipe paid $40 000 on her behalf.The conditions of the bail are that she must reside at her home address and report at Sesame police base after every two weeks.