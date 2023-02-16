Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

News / Local

by Staff reporter

IT was a nasty end to a seemingly perfect Valentine's Day celebrations for Dereck Moyo (27) and his lover Tanya Maraire (23).Things turned horribly wrong while they were heading home when three robbers confronted them before bashing and robbing them of a phone and US$200.The pair were attacked this week on Tuesday at around 10.30pm while they were walking hand in hand along Robert Mugabe Way between 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue in Bulawayo.A source close to the incident said the robbers blocked their way before demanding money."Dereck tried to reason with them while his lover clasped his hand but it was too late as they grabbed them by their throats before slapping and kicking them while demanding cash."Dereck told them that they had no cash on them and they would not buy his story. They stepped up the attack," said the source.The source added: "They searched them and took US$200 from Dereck and took his lover's phone before they fled from the scene."The lovebirds reported the incident at Bulawayo Central Police Station.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.Insp Ncube discouraged community members from risking their lives by walking during the night."We would like to urge community members to board a taxi rather than risking lives by walking during the night because criminals would be prowling around in search of people to rob,"he said.