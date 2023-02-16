Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man stabbed at funeral

by Staff reporter
36 mins ago | Views
DOUBLE tragedy!

When a group of boys stood by the gate and shouted obscenities at mourners, Simiso Mdlawuzo (28), who was among the mourners at a house in Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo confronted them with the intention of reprimanding them.
He, however, seemed to have got more than what he had bargained for when they fatally knifed him.

Simiso was with his Johane Masowe Wechishanu church members when the drunk boys besieged their gate and chanted slogans demanding that church members must vacate the home. They said they wanted to bury their fellow resident-Cornelius Moyo.

One of the church elders who spoke to B-Metro on condition of anonymity said: "They were insulting us and Simiso confronted the boys to tell them to respect the mourners but when he got there, they manhandled him before one of the boys stabbed him with a sharp object. They accused him of being part of the church members that killed Moyo," said the elder.

The church elder said within a few minutes Simiso returned clutching his chest and asked to be rushed to the police station. A church mate ferried him there.

"While on our way to the police station Simiso started to experience difficulties in breathing and he was sweating profusely. We removed his jacket before taking him out of the car and made him lie on the ground.

"While he was lying on the ground facing upwards, he once again clutched his chest as he said he was feeling excruciating pain. He died while an ambulance was being called to the scene," said the

The incident was reported to the police.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

"We confirm that a man who was attending a funeral in Pumula South suburb was stabbed and later died while he was being transported to a police station," he said.

Insp Ncube appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the alleged killer.

"Anyone who knows the person who stabbed Simiso Mdlawuzo may contact any nearest police station or call us on 229-60358. Even anyone who has information, whether insignificant, may he or she kindly approach any police station or could leave that information at a suggestion box at any police station," he said.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

34 mins ago | 36 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

35 mins ago | 76 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

36 mins ago | 57 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

36 mins ago | 51 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

37 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

37 mins ago | 33 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

38 mins ago | 21 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

7 hrs ago | 97 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

7 hrs ago | 655 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

7 hrs ago | 573 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

12 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

15 hrs ago | 349 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

15 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

16 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

16 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

16 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

16 hrs ago | 893 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

16 hrs ago | 289 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

16 hrs ago | 393 Views

Former UZ Vice Chancellor cleared of fraud

16 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife vomits in court, trial deferred

17 hrs ago | 874 Views

Beitbridge armed robber dies

17 hrs ago | 1016 Views

Mnangagwa expected to gazette the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission elimitation report

17 hrs ago | 845 Views

'Police refuse to co-operate in fatal accident probe'

17 hrs ago | 485 Views

Police move to clamp down on bus operators

17 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe nurses' practicing certificate fees up 150%

17 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up commission of inquiry on exam

17 hrs ago | 187 Views

Bogus 'Police Officers' up for robbery

17 hrs ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa warns journalists

17 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwe issues floods alert as heavy weekend rains expected

17 hrs ago | 660 Views

4 000 new Zesa transformers to light up more areas

17 hrs ago | 206 Views

Spotlight on slay queens, sex trafficking in Diaspora

17 hrs ago | 403 Views

Farmers defend raw sugar price increase

17 hrs ago | 201 Views

EU to ban petrol, diesel cars by 2035

17 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwean fighter aims to earn Vegas win

16 Feb 2023 at 19:59hrs | 270 Views

Cattle rustler jailed 18 years

16 Feb 2023 at 19:04hrs | 848 Views

Pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

16 Feb 2023 at 18:57hrs | 1947 Views

Teacher threatens to axe headmaster

16 Feb 2023 at 18:16hrs | 3109 Views

Unclaimed accident body at Bindura hospital

16 Feb 2023 at 18:09hrs | 361 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi accident several injured

16 Feb 2023 at 16:10hrs | 1744 Views

Shock as Chamisa acquires surveillance equipment to spy on CCC officials

16 Feb 2023 at 15:37hrs | 3748 Views

ZANU PF National political commissar on the run

16 Feb 2023 at 15:20hrs | 4684 Views

Zimbabwe-based Indian millionaire acquitted

16 Feb 2023 at 06:57hrs | 11267 Views

Mwonzora's councillor admits his local authority has failed residents

16 Feb 2023 at 05:44hrs | 790 Views

SA's FlySafair gets nod for daily flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Harare

16 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1885 Views

Minister vows to end schools uniform monopoly after MPs outcry

16 Feb 2023 at 04:58hrs | 1604 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days