Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Government has expressed concern over some contractors that have abandoned road work projects in various local authorities countrywide citing delays in payment for their work and has urged councils to adopt a new approach including shared procurement.

As such the National Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme 2 (ERRP2) Technical Monitoring Team has urged local authorities to engage each other for shared procurement for their capital projects so as to address challenges associated with individual procurement such as overcharging and abandonment of projects.

The team, led by Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) director-general Mr Christopher Shumba and CEO of the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) Mr Clever Ruswa toured ERRP2 projects in Tsholotsho, Binga, Hwange and Victoria Falls in Matabeleland North to assess progress in ongoing projects.

Last year Government allocated $30 billion for ERRP2 through the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara). This year Government released $93 billion for roads rehabilitation across the country.

Despite some challenges, the delegation commended the Victoria Falls City Council which it said had used internal resources to complement Government efforts and as such covered more projects than other local authorities.

The city received $127 million from Zinara last year against its initial allocation of $67 million and managed to exhaust the budget on roads and drainage construction. The council has completed about 50 percent of work it should cover in three years.

"The challenges are different. Victora Falls used a lot of internal labour and equipment while those waiting for contractors and money have slow progress. There were certain issues of contractors pulling out so we encourage that as they are planning, they think of collaboration. For the past two years local authorities were procuring individually but we are saying the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act allows for shared procurement. Local authorities should consolidate orders and give as one order," said Mr Ruswa.

He said there were benefits that come with shared procurement like enjoying economies of scale, importers importing as a consignment while payments from Treasury would also come as one entity.

Mr Ruswa said this was the new approach that Treasury was encouraging to avoid delays caused by individual ordering so that local authorities could get value for their money. He encouraged local authorities to start contracting some Government departments such as Rida and Central Mechanical Engineering Department (CMED) to do capital projects.

"Some Government entities like Rida and CMED are being capacitated with equipment and we encourage them (local authorities) to approach such who appreciate better and know circumstances and won't pull out because they know the challenges that Government is facing. These are some of the measures we are saying going forward we may follow," said Mr Ruswa.

Mr Shumba urged local authorities give due diligence to costs and go to the next bidder when contractors pull out than to abandon projects. He was referring to Tsholotsho and Hwange Local Board whose projects stalled after contractors pulled out. Bulawayo also have one major road that has stalled, with work having stopped in November last year.

Mr Shumba said Hwange Rural District Council was doing well as the local authority had attended to a number of roads around the district although there were few issues to do with drainage system that needed to be improved.

"Hwange Local Board has a myriad of challenges with contractors. The local authority needs to be more serious, there's general lack of commitment to work and use of money given to them. They need to convince us that they mean business and we may have to come back for them only.

"Victoria Falls Council is doing good work and we are convinced that if they get more money they will do more and we are impressed. Although it's not allowed by Treasury to exceed your budget, they are one of the few urban local authorities who were given a budget and went on to claim more and were given by Zinara.

If it was our way, we would allow such councils to be allowed to utilise funds from other local authorities who fail to utilise what has been given to them as budget. Others waste time complaining, and in some instances taking each other to court," said Mr Shumba.

Victoria Falls Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube said they used the ERRP2 funds to fix roads that had been damaged by rains and drainage system in Mkhosana and Aerodrome. He said they expect to do more work this year.

"ERRP funds are critical, they came at a time when our roads were damaged. We are 50 percent on our three-year projects and we will do most of outstanding work this year. We were allocated $67 million but received $127 million which means that we overran our budget and did more work than anticipated," he said.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Abandon, #Road, #Projects

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Outcry over witch hunters

44 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

47 mins ago | 216 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

50 mins ago | 71 Views

White skin, black masks!

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

57 mins ago | 107 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

58 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 45 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti assault victim testifies

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

1 hr ago | 65 Views

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

1 hr ago | 71 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

12 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

12 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

23 hrs ago | 977 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

23 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

23 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 1833 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3333 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1850 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1881 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1990 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1337 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 893 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 726 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

17 Feb 2023 at 15:12hrs | 734 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

17 Feb 2023 at 15:02hrs | 570 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

17 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 154 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

17 Feb 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1427 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

17 Feb 2023 at 14:44hrs | 116 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

17 Feb 2023 at 14:42hrs | 840 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

17 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 2263 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

17 Feb 2023 at 06:47hrs | 394 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

17 Feb 2023 at 06:23hrs | 4517 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 2072 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 1584 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1404 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1031 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 326 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days