Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE newly formed We Are Victoria Falls has partnered with Cape Town Tourism to embark on a joint marketing programme that cross-promotes the two tourism destinations along the theme of "the Ultimate African Adventure".

A tourism management company-We are Victoria Falls- was launched in the resort town on Friday.

Working with key airlines and private sector operators, the campaign seeks to attract shared tourist markets to visit both places.

"A huge congratulations to We Are Victoria Falls for bringing their vision to life as this is no small feat, and we look forward to collaboratively exploring ways to position and uplift tourism within an African context, by developing ways to inspire travel between our two destinations and then share any learnings and successes with the rest of the continent," said Cape Town Tourism Chief Marketing Executive Leigh Dawber.

Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, CEO of Zimbabwe Tourism Authority added," Cape Town and Victoria Falls are two iconic destinations in Southern Africa and many tourists have us at the top of their dream bucket-list. This partnership gives us the opportunity to forge a strong relationship."

The partnership board will be led by seasoned tourism administrator Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes. She is expected to work with a wide variety of experienced board members drawn from the initiative's local partners.

"It is a great pleasure to announce that the partnership was formally constituted in December, and we have the strong support of six founding partners. These are the City Council, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, Airports Company Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority and the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe," she said.


We Are Victoria Falls is a destination management partnership for Victoria Falls. It was established in 2022 under the leadership of the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, and the Victoria Falls City Council. It is a public-private association with a mission to support the sustainable development of tourism by coordinating all of the elements that make up the destination.

The event was held on Friday, which was Global Tourism Resilience Day. The day (17 February) aims to emphasise the need to foster resilient tourism development to deal with shocks, taking into account the vulnerability of the tourism sector to  emergencies. It is also a call for action for United Nations Member States to develop national strategies for rehabilitation after disruptions, including through private-public cooperation and the diversification of activities and products.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Outcry over witch hunters

44 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

47 mins ago | 217 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

50 mins ago | 71 Views

White skin, black masks!

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

57 mins ago | 107 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

58 mins ago | 44 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

58 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 45 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti assault victim testifies

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

1 hr ago | 71 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

12 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

12 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

23 hrs ago | 977 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

23 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

23 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 1833 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3333 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1850 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1881 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1990 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1337 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 893 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 726 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

17 Feb 2023 at 15:12hrs | 734 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

17 Feb 2023 at 15:02hrs | 570 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

17 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 154 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

17 Feb 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1427 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

17 Feb 2023 at 14:44hrs | 116 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

17 Feb 2023 at 14:42hrs | 840 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

17 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 2263 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

17 Feb 2023 at 06:47hrs | 394 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

17 Feb 2023 at 06:23hrs | 4517 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 2072 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 1584 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1404 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1031 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 326 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days