Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has started to deploy high-level teams comprising Government officials, diplomats and consulate staff to all nine provinces in South Africa to register Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders keen on returning home ahead of the scheduled expiry of the documents.

This comes as Government has elevated the scheduled return of its citizens from the neighbouring country to national level status, after a Cabinet committee was formed to facilitate initiatives that smoothen all processes for the returnees.

Last year, the South African government announced the termination of ZEPs, directing holders to apply for visas if they intended to stay in the country.

As of last month, only 6 000 out of the 178 000 ZEP holders in South Africa had successfully applied for the alternative visas to legally stay in the neighbouring country.

The ZEPs are set to expire this June.

A few weeks ago, the Zimba-bwean embassy commenced online registration for those interested in returning home.

In an interview, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi, told The Sunday Mail that preparations for the teams' deployment were at an advanced stage.

"In addition to the online registration, we are also going to have a mapping exercise in which teams composed of embassy and consulate staff and officers from various Government departments will travel to all the nine provinces of South Africa to register those ZEP holders interested in returning home with Government assistance. We anticipate to have the teams on the ground by the end of the month," he said.

Ambassador Hamadziripi commended the Government of Zimbabwe for taking a clear position that it would assist all those intending to come back home.

"Pursuant to the announcement of the South African government's decision on the termination of the ZEP, our Government announced its readiness to welcome the affected nationals back home.

"It also announced its willingness to assist in the return of those who chose to return home. In fact, we started getting increased enquiries from some ZEP holders on how they could be assisted in returning home following those announcements," he said.

Ambassador Hamadziripi said there are some Zimbabweans who remain hopeful of being permitted to stay in the neighbouring country as they anticipate a reprieve from an ongoing court challenge.

The court ruling is expected in April after the Helen Suzman Foundation, together with the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association (ZEPHA), sought a review of the legality of the decision made by South Africa's Home Affairs Department to terminate the permits.

The foundation and ZEPHA want the South African High Court to declare the decision as unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid.

"There are a number of factors that are influencing the ZEP holders. A major factor is that many are hoping that they will get a favourable verdict from the court in April in the cases that have been brought against the Department of Home Affairs by the ZEPHA and Helen Suzman Foundation. On our part, we need to plan according to the position of the SA government, so that is why we are working ahead of time," the Ambassador said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said Government has upped the stakes to repatriate its citizens.

"This issue has been elevated to national level. There is an inter-ministerial committee constituted by Cabinet to look into this. What we have done as the ministry is we have put in place the plan that entails pre-arrival, arrival and post-arrival assistance and evaluation," he said.

Government, said Mr Mugejo, had also carried out an inspection and evaluation of the country's ports of entry to assess their state of preparedness.

"We have also gone to borders to assess how ready they are and now we want to go to South Africa to find out more in terms of numbers and assistance required."

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Assist, #Returnees

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Outcry over witch hunters

44 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

47 mins ago | 217 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

50 mins ago | 71 Views

White skin, black masks!

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

57 mins ago | 107 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

58 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 45 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Biti assault victim testifies

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

1 hr ago | 65 Views

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

12 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

12 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

23 hrs ago | 977 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

23 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

23 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 1833 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3333 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1850 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1881 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1990 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1337 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 893 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 726 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

17 Feb 2023 at 15:12hrs | 734 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

17 Feb 2023 at 15:02hrs | 570 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

17 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 154 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

17 Feb 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1427 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

17 Feb 2023 at 14:44hrs | 116 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

17 Feb 2023 at 14:42hrs | 840 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

17 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 2264 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

17 Feb 2023 at 06:47hrs | 394 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

17 Feb 2023 at 06:23hrs | 4517 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 2072 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 1585 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1404 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1031 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 326 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days