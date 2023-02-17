Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti assault victim testifies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BUSINESSWOMAN Tatiana Aleshina on Friday told Harare a Harare magistrate that she froze in fear as opposition CCC legislator and lawyer Tendai Biti charged towards her shouting unprintable words inside the court grounds in November 2020.

Aleshina became emotional as she recounted the incident while leading evidence for prosecutor Michael Reza. She said she had never experienced such level of intimidation before.

"When we were already in the court corridor, l suddenly heard big noise and shouting behind my back, to say Tatiana you're stupid, stupid, stupid. I immediately stopped in shock and l turned l saw a huge giant person, Tendai Biti with a crowd of people charging towards me. I did not understand what was going on as l had never seen him personally. I never knew who he was," Aleshina told court.

She added: "I asked looking into his eyes and l said are you talking to me? Accused person became more aggressive, shouting, pointing his right forefinger on my face. He started shouting. His body was shaking, he was aggressive and somebody tried to calm him down.

"My colleague Michael van Blerk then stood in front of me, someone said it's not right, it's dangerous here and let us go. He was aggressive and l felt like he would physically attack me. I am a mother of five kids and a foreigner in this country l never experienced this in my life. l thought l was in danger and left."

"I felt he would kill me just now, l felt shaking and humiliated. l felt he is violating my woman's rights, he was showing the men's power on me."

Aleshina said after the incident she felt confused and wondered around the court for some minutes, looking for an exit point.

"Somebody came to me while walking out and asked why Biti was shouting at me and l couldn't answer that. Someone said Biti can't treat women like that,you need to report him to police. I decided to go to the Russian embassy and reported. They calmed me down, and we managed to call my lawyers and they accompanied me to the police to report the matter," she told court.

She said while at the police, she discovered that her half body was numb and the police offered to assist her to go to the hospital but she then proceeded to Borrowdale Trauma Centre where she got treatment.

" I am a health person but what l experienced l never had that in my life. I couldn't hold my hand, my lip was also numb. I was put on drips and the record is with my doctor," she said.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro postponed the matter to Thursday this week for continuation of trial.  Biti has denied the charge.

The trial took place after long arguments with Biti's lawyer Alec Muchadehama insisting of referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court saying his client's rights were being violated as the magistrate had shown bias in the case.

Muchuchuti-Guwuriro has dismissed Biti's previous applications for her recusal by Biti saying this was a bid to delay the trial.

Biti later presented his defence to the charge saying there was no distinction between the alleged insults on the charge sheet or associated with assault.

He further said he could not be subjected to trial on provisions that are unconstitutional.

Trial continues on Thursday.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Biti, #Court, #Trial

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Outcry over witch hunters

45 mins ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

47 mins ago | 221 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

51 mins ago | 71 Views

White skin, black masks!

54 mins ago | 69 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

57 mins ago | 107 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

1 hr ago | 45 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

1 hr ago | 66 Views

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

12 hrs ago | 370 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

12 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

12 hrs ago | 844 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

23 hrs ago | 977 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

23 hrs ago | 773 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

23 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 1833 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3334 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1850 Views

Pastor faces sex worker murder charge

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1881 Views

Valentine's Day turned nasty for lovebirds

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1990 Views

Wife flogs rival for dating husband

17 Feb 2023 at 20:52hrs | 1337 Views

Mnangagwa flies out again

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 893 Views

Boyfriend killed as lovers are ambushed

17 Feb 2023 at 20:51hrs | 726 Views

Irrigation centre pivot boxes thieves nabbed at bar

17 Feb 2023 at 15:12hrs | 734 Views

18 Binga schools post 0% pass rate and Zanu PF post 80% rural vote regardless - thx to voter rigging mastery

17 Feb 2023 at 15:02hrs | 570 Views

Pay our soccer referees well

17 Feb 2023 at 14:50hrs | 154 Views

Spar Zimbabwe should take full responsibility for heinous murder of its employee!

17 Feb 2023 at 14:48hrs | 1427 Views

Peace expert exhorts journalists to responsible reporting

17 Feb 2023 at 14:44hrs | 116 Views

ZANU PF youth boss causes chaos

17 Feb 2023 at 14:42hrs | 840 Views

Man chases wife away from home for attending church

17 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 2264 Views

Students from JA Zimbabwe Win 2023 De La Vega Global Entrepreneurship Award

17 Feb 2023 at 06:47hrs | 394 Views

Shock as blood oozes from the ground

17 Feb 2023 at 06:23hrs | 4517 Views

Zimbabwean man in barrage of threatening phone over job failure in Australia

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 2072 Views

Passion Java accused of ordering mistress to abort pregnancy

17 Feb 2023 at 05:01hrs | 1585 Views

Transport operators, ZRP on 'warpath'

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1404 Views

Dynamos, Caps United shut out of CAF's multi-million dollar Super League project

17 Feb 2023 at 05:00hrs | 1031 Views

Plans to revive Kariba tourism set in motion

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 326 Views

MP fumes over delayed construction of Vungu Dam

17 Feb 2023 at 04:59hrs | 438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days