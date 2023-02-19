Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti finally kicks off

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The protracted assault case in which lawyer and opposition politician Tendai Biti is accused of assaulting a property investor, Mrs Tatiana Aleshina, finally kicked off in court last Friday with the Russian-born businesswoman narrating how she was assaulted by Biti three years ago as the fiery legislator was finally put to his defence.

A visibly emotional Mrs Aleshina fought back tears as she was narrated how she was assaulted by the CCC vice president at the Harare Magistrates sometime in 2020.

Mrs Aleshina told  the court that she froze when the opposition legislator charged towards her and feared he would physically attack her.

Biti is facing a charge of assaulting Ms Aleshina outside the court complex as they awaited a court hearing.

Leading evidence after being queried by Deputy Prosecutor General Mr  Michael Reza, Mrs Aleshina said she had never come across such an unruly character in all her life.

She told court that Biti was aggressive and intimidatory, pointing his finger at her while shouting unprintable words.

"As we were walking in the corridor, I suddenly heard noise and shouting behind my back with someone saying ‘Tatiana, you're a stupid, stupid, stupid idiot!"

Ms Aleshina said she immediately stopped in shock only to see Tendai Biti with a crowd of people charging towards her.

"I did not understand what was going on as I had never seen him personally. I never knew who he  was," she said .

"My colleague Michael Van Blerk then tried to protect me and stood in front of me and someone said it was dangerous for us to remain in that place.

"He was aggressive and I felt like he would physically attack me. I am a mother of five kids and a foreigner in this country. I never experienced this in my life and I thought I was in danger and I left," Ms Aleshina said.

She said she felt Biti was going to kill her.

"I felt he was violating my rights as a woman and he was showing me men's power."

Ms Aleshina said after the incident, she felt confused and wandered around the court building for some minutes looking for an exit point.

"Somebody came to me while I walking out and asked why Biti was shouting at me. I couldn't answer that. Someone said Biti could not treat women like that and I needed to report him to police.

"I decided to go to the Russian embassy and reported the matter. They calmed me down and we managed to call my lawyers and they accompanied me to the police to report the matter," she told court.

She said while at the police station, she realised that half of her body was numb and she could not move even her hand.

Police offered to assist her to go to the hospital but she then proceeded to Borrowdale Trauma Centre on her own where she got treatment.

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro postponed the matter to Thursday this week for continuation of trial.

The trial took place after long arguments with Biti's defence lawyer Mr Alec Muchadehama wanting to file another application for referral to the Constitutional Court after the first one had been dismissed by magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.

The magistrate had also dismissed another application for her recusal by Biti saying this was a bid to delay the trial.

However Biti initially refused to enter a plea saying he did not want to be subjected to a trial on a charge which was defective.

He later presented his defence to the charge saying there was no distinction between the insults in the charge sheet and the alleged assault.

He further said he could not be subjected to trial on provisions that were unconstitutional saying this violated his constitutional rights.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Biti, #Court, #Trial

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Man kills neighbour with hoe handle

1 hr ago | 168 Views

New sorghum hybrid with a 25% increase in yield released in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Land row threatens US$50m hotel construction

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Political violence casts spotlight on free, fair polls

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe heading for a major constitutional crisis?

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe faces 136 000 teacher deficit

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chegutu records 2 cholera cases

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Intolerance behind polarisation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

The poor are on their own in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zinara de-registers unlicensed vehicles

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Parents visits to boarding schools banned

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe on cholera alert

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Families urged to discipline children

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

1.8 million pupils register for BEAM support

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Flooded rivers are death traps

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands strengthens cell, village structures

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 15 years for dealing in explosives in SA

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

28 Zimbabweans lose over $7,4 million to fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Outcry over witch hunters

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

15 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

White skin, black masks!

16 hrs ago | 556 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

16 hrs ago | 734 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

16 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

16 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

16 hrs ago | 86 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

16 hrs ago | 90 Views

Biti assault victim testifies

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

16 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

16 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

16 hrs ago | 52 Views

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

16 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

19 Feb 2023 at 07:14hrs | 420 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

19 Feb 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1105 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

19 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 948 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 1038 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 839 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 1244 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 2016 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3531 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1932 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days