28 Zimbabweans lose over $7,4 million to fraudsters

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
At least 28 people lost over $7,4 million to suspected fraudsters in separate incidents in Harare and Bulawayo this month alone.

In Harare, police have arrested one suspect, Brighton Chitekero in connection with theft of trust property involving over $2 million while in Bulawayo, the suspect only identified as Mai Two is still at large.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest of Chitekero on Friday.

"We can confirm that he was arrested in connection with theft of trust property involving $2 million," he said.

Chitekero is alleged to have defrauded a local businessman of the money before he started using it to purchase foreign currency and making a lot of other unauthorised purchases.

He was arrested after the businessman noticed the offence.

In March last year, Brighton Chitekero appeared before at the Harare Magistrates Court facing attempted murder allegations.

On February 25, 2022, at around 1630 hours, the complainant, Pio Harutsanyi and Chitekero were involved in a road traffic accident along Robert Mugabe Road near Econet head office in Msasa.

However, Chiketero did not stop after the accident but drove off towards the city centre.

Harutsanayi then followed him and managed to block him when he was just near OK Mart Shopping centre in Hillside.

This did not go well with the accused who then became violent and took out an iron bar from his car then hit the complainant about 4 times on the head.

The scene was then attended by ZRP Braeside which led to the arrest of Chitekero and the complainant was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Chitekero was then remanded into custody before he was given bail.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case of fraud which occurred on February 15, 2023 in which a suspect, only identified as Mai Two and contactable on 0719 036 519, defrauded 27 complainants of $5 415 000.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"The suspect contacted one of the complainants on the phone claiming that she was at Plumtree Border Post and was in need of local currency in exchange for United States dollars, for payment of duty for a motor vehicle.

"The complainant mobilised his 27 workmates at a local hospital in Bulawayo, deposited the money in various bank accounts and Ecocash number 0779 148 974, provided by the suspect. The suspect then disappeared from the communication platforms after getting the money," he said.

Source - The Herald
