Zimbabwean man jailed 15 years for dealing in explosives in SA

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 40-year-old Zimbabwean man has been jailed for an effective 15 years for illegally dealing in  explosives in South Africa.

Luckmore Harunashe was sentenced to imprisonment at the Musina Regional Court on Friday after having been arrested in September last year.

He was arrested by the neighbouring country's specialised police unit, the Hawks, and has been languishing in remand prison since then.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke confirmed the development yesterday.

"On 23 September 2022, the Beitbridge Police Task Team received information about a blue Toyota Condor that was transporting the explosives on the N1 highway between Musina and Makhado," he said.

"The task team members immediately reacted and the suspicious vehicle with two occupants was spotted, stopped and searched.

"Upon searching the vehicle, the police found commercial explosives including 247 blasting cartridges, 1 250 connector capped fuses and seven detonating fuses valued at R70 000."

Cpt Maluleke said Harunashe and the driver, Zorodzai Ignatius Mukonzamariro (31), were then arrested.

Their case, he said, was transferred to the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further handling.

Cpt Maluleke said the two were denied bail until they were convicted and sentenced.

"During their trial, the Court heard that Harunashe hired a vehicle driven by Mukonzamariro to transport his explosives from Zimbabwe to South Africa without a permit," he said. "Apart from the 15 years' direct imprisonment that was imposed on Harunashe, he was also sentenced to six months' imprisonment for entering South Africa without a valid passport or pay R20 000 fine."

Cpt Maluleke said Mukonzamariro was sentenced to six months or to pay R20 000 fine for entering South Africa without a valid passport.

The smuggling of explosives between Zimbabwe and South Africa is rife and border authorities from both countries have arrested more than 10 people for similar offences in the last six months.

It is understood that the explosives are being used mainly by syndicates involved in illegal mining activities in Gauteng and Free State provinces.

Source - The Herald
Most Popular In 7 Days