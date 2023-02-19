Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Parents visits to boarding schools banned

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect banned parents and guardians from visiting learners at boarding schools in a move aimed at mitigating the spread of Covid-19.

One of the boarding schools, Shungu High School in Kwekwe in the Midlands province, which had planned for an annual general meeting (AGM) and parents visit on Saturday, was forced to cancel the meeting citing latest communication from the parent ministry.

In a memo addressed to parents and guardians, acting school head, Sister V Morisi wrote: "Following the communication received from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education on the suspension of visits by parents to schools due to Covid-19 escalation, we therefore, postpone the scheduled AGM and visit tomorrow February 18 until further notice. New arrangements will be communicated soon".

The ministry's director of communications and advocacy, Mr Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the development.

"The ministry has with immediate effect banned parents and guardians from visiting learners at boarding schools in a move aimed at mitigating against the spread of Covid-19," he said.

"The ministry is not allowing visiting days by parents/guardians to schools. Covid-19 is escalating and footprints should be minimised. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) are still in full force."

Mr Ndoro said Covid-19 has resurfaced especially in boarding schools, adding that the ministry cannot afford to relax on the risk management measures. He said statistics on Covid- 19 cases in schools will be released soon.

"Stand guided, a minute will be generated in due course to that effect," said Mr Ndoro.

The 2023 first term opened on Monday, January 9, and is ending on 30 March. The second term is scheduled to open on May 8 ending on August 3 while the third term begins on September 4 ending on December 1.

While parents and guardians were not amused by the move, health officials in the country have been calling on people to remain vigilant as fresh cases of the pandemic continue to be recorded.

Mr Timothy Mavavire from Beitbridge said he had made arrangements to spend Saturday with his son at Shungu only to be told on Friday evening when he was in Bulawayo that the visit had been postponed.

A new variant of the Covid-19 virus, XBB, which is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant has been detected in more than 80 countries with Botswana having detected cases towards the end of last year.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care cordoned off-boarding schools in 2021 from visitors during the term as the bulk of Covid-19 infections were recorded at the institutions.

Traditionally, boarding schools have set visiting days during the term where learners can be visited by their families and interact for a day.

However, following the increase in infections within boarding schools the ministry stopped the visits and has not allowed parents to visit their children since then.

In 2021 the Government also reduced intakes at boarding schools as a preventative measure to allow learners to learn and live in a safe environment where social distancing was possible.

Schools were prohibited from taking additional learners outside the permissible numbers in a bid to contain the situation.

Cabinet last year opened schools in compliance with the SOPs of the Prevention and Management of Covid-19 as well as other influenza-like illnesses.

The SOPs are minimum terms of operation that are set to ensure schools operate in a safe environment without risking a spike in new infections.

Handshakes, hugs and sharing of desks were prohibited and still remain prohibited in schools while classroom occupancy was reduced to 35 learners per classroom to cater for social distancing. Learners have been sanitising as they enter the premises of their schools and masking up to ensure there is no spread of the virus.

The ministry has also noted that school opening days have shifted from Tuesdays to Mondays. Since the coming of the Covid-19 pandemic, school operations have shifted.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Parents, #Boarding, #Ban

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Man kills neighbour with hoe handle

1 hr ago | 168 Views

New sorghum hybrid with a 25% increase in yield released in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Land row threatens US$50m hotel construction

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Political violence casts spotlight on free, fair polls

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe heading for a major constitutional crisis?

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe faces 136 000 teacher deficit

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chegutu records 2 cholera cases

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Intolerance behind polarisation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

The poor are on their own in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zinara de-registers unlicensed vehicles

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe on cholera alert

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Families urged to discipline children

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

1.8 million pupils register for BEAM support

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Flooded rivers are death traps

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands strengthens cell, village structures

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 15 years for dealing in explosives in SA

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

28 Zimbabweans lose over $7,4 million to fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Biti finally kicks off

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Outcry over witch hunters

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

15 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

White skin, black masks!

16 hrs ago | 556 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

16 hrs ago | 734 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

16 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

16 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

16 hrs ago | 86 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

16 hrs ago | 90 Views

Biti assault victim testifies

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

16 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

16 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

16 hrs ago | 52 Views

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

16 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

19 Feb 2023 at 07:14hrs | 420 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

19 Feb 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1105 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

19 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 948 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 1038 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 839 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 1244 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 2016 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3531 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1932 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days