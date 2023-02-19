Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Political violence casts spotlight on free, fair polls

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WITH political violence escalating in Zimbabwe, national elections slated for later this year face questions about whether the polls will meet free and fair international benchmarks.

Zimbabwe's elections have routinely met scrutiny largely because of what critics say is State-sponsored violence and the intimidation of opposition political parties.

Recent weeks have seen violent attacks on opposition political supporters by suspected members of the ruling Zanu-PF party despite regular calls by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for peaceful political engagement among rival party supporters.

The main opposition, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says its supporters have been brutalised by ruling party activists, with analysts noting that political violence is compromising the country's stated commitment to holding free and fair elections.

In the aftermath of political violence recorded on a widely shared video last month where opposition party supporters were attacked, the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) issued a statement raising concerns about the implications of such attacks on the credibility of the polls.

"As the nation heads towards the harmonized elections, we urge all political players to desist from the use of violence. The people's fundamental rights should be respected at all times. There is no citizen who should be intimidated or coerced, and worse still, be beaten to make a choice," the Catholic bishops said in a statement last month.

"As a nation, we have in the past seen a lot of violence around elections; let this election be different. The people of this country dream and yearn for a free, credible and fair election," ZCBC said.

Last year, another video circulated showing women wearing opposition party regalia being stripped of their T-shirts, with the recent incident adding to concerns about the country's willingness to shun politically motivated violence.

"It's not the casting of ballots that ascertains free and fair elections; it's the environment we create before, during and after elections. It is, therefore, incumbent on the government, political parties, and all institutions that we create a level playing field," the bishops further noted.

These concerns come when the country's elections are being closely watched both locally and internationally as the country's human rights and Press freedom record are already under scrutiny as the two are seen having a bearing on democratic processes.

"We call for zero tolerance to violence. The culture of violence speaks against the moral fabric of our society. To curb nurturing such a culture, we call upon the government through its various institutions to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice and may the victims of that violence be protected," the Catholic bishops added.

Local rights groups have also added their concerns about peaceful polls, with the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) saying it is engaging the country's political parties to ensure zero tolerance for violence.

But the recent violence recorded on video could mean little traction towards addressing those concerns.

"We have been meeting with political actors, all the major political parties, to try and promote peace towards these watershed elections," ZCC secretary general Wilfred Dimingu said.

"Our efforts are to rebuild our electoral processes so that we do not have an election that has contested results because of political violence," Dimingu told IPS.

Civil society groups say the coming elections are already facing a credibility crisis because of the political violence, which appears to have escalated since last year as political campaigns for the 2023 elections are in full swing.

"The recent incidents of political violence, which have escalated since 2022 when the CCC was formed, can only point to a disputed election that will fail the credibility test and ultimately lead to yet another legitimacy crisis," national director of Crisis Coalition of Zimbabwe Blessing Vava said.

However, the role of the country's security arms, such as the police, has also been brought into question as identified perpetrators of political violence are yet to be brought before the courts of law.

"There is an increasing collusion between the ruling Zanu-PF and the State security forces, who have been on hand to clamp down on civil society and opposition activities, while Zanu-PF has continued to abuse its incumbency by continuing with its activities unabated and with full support and cooperation of State security agencies," Vava told IPS. Local human rights researchers note that there is little to boost the confidence of a free election amid what they see as "organised violence," said Tony Reeler, senior researcher at the Research Advocacy Unit in Harare.

"In none of our policy dialogues, including the prospect of serious violence, do any of the discussants believe that a bona fide election is possible," Reeler told IPS, referring to public discussions organised by his organisation and held regularly ahead of the elections.


Source - IPS

Comments

Am looking for toyota 3l or 5l engine


Must Read

Man kills neighbour with hoe handle

1 hr ago | 168 Views

New sorghum hybrid with a 25% increase in yield released in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Land row threatens US$50m hotel construction

4 hrs ago | 791 Views

Zimbabwe heading for a major constitutional crisis?

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Zimbabwe faces 136 000 teacher deficit

4 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chegutu records 2 cholera cases

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

Intolerance behind polarisation in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

The poor are on their own in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zinara de-registers unlicensed vehicles

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Parents visits to boarding schools banned

4 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zimbabwe on cholera alert

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Families urged to discipline children

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

1.8 million pupils register for BEAM support

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Flooded rivers are death traps

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zanu-PF Midlands strengthens cell, village structures

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 15 years for dealing in explosives in SA

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

28 Zimbabweans lose over $7,4 million to fraudsters

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Biti finally kicks off

4 hrs ago | 354 Views

Outcry over witch hunters

15 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe military plots to position Chiwenga to replace Mnangagwa after the polls

15 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Teenage 'Mashurugwi' nabbed for gold heist

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

White skin, black masks!

16 hrs ago | 556 Views

Knives out for Zapu's Nkomo

16 hrs ago | 734 Views

Filabusi residents resort to bush toilets

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

Prisoners murder fellow inmate

16 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mnangagwa vows to 'speedily' sign PVO Bill

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

US$26,000 loot disappears as mob corners, kill armed robbery suspect

16 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mutsvangwa urges Zimbabwe media to preach peace ahead of elections

16 hrs ago | 86 Views

Tsvangirai remembered five years on

16 hrs ago | 76 Views

Turkish firm makes headway in NRZ deal

16 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe remains stuck in football wilderness

16 hrs ago | 90 Views

Biti assault victim testifies

16 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's satellite ready to transmit data

16 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's PVO Bill will be signed into law

16 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe ups stakes to assist SA returnees

16 hrs ago | 170 Views

Man (63) plus donkeys yoked to cart swept away

16 hrs ago | 297 Views

We Are Victoria Falls partners Cape Town Tourism

16 hrs ago | 52 Views

Contractors abandon Zimbabwe road projects

16 hrs ago | 393 Views

Zimbabweans man survives SA horror bus crash that claimed 21 lives

16 hrs ago | 242 Views

We need tractors for profitable farming

19 Feb 2023 at 07:14hrs | 420 Views

Gold dealer bashed to death

19 Feb 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1105 Views

Prisoner escapes from jail

19 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 948 Views

Mnangagwa accused of 'constitutional delinquency'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 1038 Views

Bad news for errant driving schools

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 839 Views

'Beitbridge armed robber escaped from Chikurubi'

18 Feb 2023 at 19:52hrs | 1244 Views

Zanu-PF smells victory in Manicaland

17 Feb 2023 at 20:55hrs | 2016 Views

Lecturer resigns after sleazy video leak

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 3531 Views

Man stabbed at funeral

17 Feb 2023 at 20:53hrs | 1932 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days