Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe exports in 5,5% jump from a low base

by Staff reporter
21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE'S manufacturers enjoyed rising export demand amid an increase in productivity, a government State of Industry report has indicated.

The report suggested that manufactured export goods grew at their fastest pace in years, recording a 5,5% increase with major sectors being processed food, manufactured tobacco, textiles and packaging.

In the report, submitted to Cabinet recently, Industry and Commerce minister Sekai Nzenza revealed that exports reached US$404 million up from US$383 million.

"The increase in local manufacturing sector productivity contributed to the huge leap in total exports from US$2,52 billion in 2021 to US$3,3 billion during the same period in 2022. Of this marginal increase, manufactured exports grew from US$ 383 million to US$404 million.

"Thus representing a 5,5% increase and the major leading sectors whereby processed food, manufactured tobacco, textiles and packaging," she said.

Nzenza said strategies were being devised to diversify both exported products and export destinations, with companies capitalising on the market access opportunities being offered under the existing bilateral, regional and multilateral agreements between Zimbabwe and other nations and trading organisations.

The report also noted that a US$24 million revolving facility established by the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ) three years ago had saved 7 000 jobs and created 2 000 more.

Until a few years ago, the IDCZ operated as an investment vehicle housing State interests in firms cutting across various economic sectors.

But sentiment towards re-engineering its operations had been growing with industries pointing out that it had failed to keep pace with emerging trends.

Through the ministry's strategy to slash the import bill, major steel-processing firms, developing operations in Zimbabwe since last year, invested over US$1 billion into their projects, which are at various stages of implementation.

Under a cast iron guttering and steel blueprint running between 2022 and 2026, Zimbabwe plans to develop a US$6 billion industry by revenue, employing over 50 000 workers.

 This comes as Zimbabwe is looking to boost intra-African trade by providing a comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade agreement among the member states as a signatory of the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA), which Nzenza believes will bring benefits to the country.

"The country joined this economic block on the background of significant potential economic benefits that Zimbabwe can accrue in terms of improved exports which are set to increase into the rest of the continent," she said in an interview last year.

"There is no doubt that easing trade restrictions in Africa, under the AfCFTA will make it easy for Zimbabwean companies to export into the continent, thereby increasing the country's foreign currency earnings. This will resultantly help our companies to expand their operations and supply goods to a much wider and bigger market," she added.


Source - Newsday ZImbabwe

Must Read

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

13 mins ago | 27 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

1 hr ago | 146 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

1 hr ago | 146 Views

R Kelly gets new 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe in a crisis of Mnangagwa's own making

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Why SA is destination of choice for asylum seekers

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mugabe family fails to turn up for Robert's exhumation case

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF happy with gazetted delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mwonzora in court for threatening to shoot ex-employee

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare council to repossess bus termini leased to Zupco

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

1 800 die yearly from Zimbabwe road accidents

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vapostori4ED leader attacked

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Armed female rapists' on the prowl in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Councils now empowered to control kombis

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

75% of Zimbabwe teachers experiencing mental health challenges

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1 200 pay

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Woman, boyfriend bolt after killing woman's other lover

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Man thrashed at birthday party

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

In-law invites witch hunter prophets after fight over stove

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Councillor gets violent at booze joint

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Woman stripped naked, robbed

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa summons Zanu-PF Parliamentarians

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man hangs self in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

BCC officers, vendors hurt in dawn market raid

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

July Moyo orders enforcement of traffic by-laws

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF bouyant ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF MPs caucus, Politburo meet

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver bashes police officer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Man arrested for erecting illegal 'tollgate' in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Schools shut as Cyclone Freddy approaches Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Bogus Zifa leadership to assemble in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

21 Feb 2023 at 07:35hrs | 741 Views

Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

21 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 754 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

21 Feb 2023 at 05:54hrs | 788 Views

Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 887 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days