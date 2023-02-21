Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ROBERT Mugabe Jnr, the son of the late former President Robert Mugabe was arrested at the weekend for alleged malicious damage to property, but was released yesterday before plea.He was represented by lawyers Ashiel Mugiya and Tungamirai Muganhiri. Mugabe Jnr was arrested over the weekend and detained at Avondale Police Station.His lawyers said the decision not to pursue the matter was made after consultation with the prosecution where it emerged that the charges emanated from a misunderstanding between friends at a party. "They have since ironed out their differences and they are going to meet just now as friends," Mugiya said.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said property worth US$12 000 was destroyed during the clashes.