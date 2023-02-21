Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE sixth south-west Indian Ocean cyclone of the present season, Cyclone Freddy, could possibly move into the Mozambique Channel today, although it was still about 1,250 km east of Madagascar yesterday.The Meteorological Services Department and the Department Civil Protection were monitoring the system.Yesterday they said the public should not worry and that prompt updates will be given on all online and social media platforms run by the Met Department and Civil Protection.While Freddy was moving east of Madagascar, different models are showing different possible trajectories with a mean trajectory expecting that it might cross Madagascar into the Mozambique Channel today.However, cyclone trajectories may change drastically.Therefore, the Met Department is monitoring the system and will keep updating the public through it's official platforms.Even if Freddy moves into the Mozambique Channel and keeps moving west, a lot depends on where it makes landfall, how much energy it still has if it does hit the African coast, and its future path from then onwards.The first five cyclones of the season have had little effect on Zimbabwe, although the remnants of the third cyclone help ed raise the level of Lake Kariba a little.