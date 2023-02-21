Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Temba Mliswa, the Norton MP says he has withdrawn his comments concerning a photograph purportedly depicting Gokwe Nembudziya MP, Justice Mayor Wadyajena, enjoying himself on Valentine's Day.According to a Zimbabwean news outlet Pindula, pictures of fashion stylist Natalie Mhandu, holding a man, assumed to be Wadyajena, who was facing away from the camera near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on Valentine's Day, emerged on social media platforms stirring Mliswa to criticise Wadyajena.Mliswa said it was "disturbing" to see someone who "has been involved in a US$5 million Cottco case which has disenfranchised many farmers… lavishly spending the money in a foreign land".However, some accounts indicate that the man with his back to the camera who was holding Mhandu is not Wadyajena but someone called Vusimuzi Ngwenya.Retracting his Tweet this Sunday, Mliswa said it was not his intention to scandalise Wadyajena but to hold him to account for the US$5 million COTTCO money.Wadyajena was found not guilty of the fraud allegations involving USD$5 million that was "stolen" from the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO).