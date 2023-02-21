Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A senior government official has said the leakage of Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC)'s Ordinary Level examination papers in 2022 has been traced to a school in the Matebeleland South Province Pindulo reported.It is reported that the Zimsec security worked with the Commercial Crime Division of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and established that Thokozane Secondary School was the source of the exam paper leakages.In a Ministerial statement presented in the National Assembly, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Evelyn Ndlovu, said the ZIMSEC security worked with the Commercial Crime Division of the CID and the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to trace the source of the leakage after the leakage was reported on 16 October from the Zvishavane area.The team found out that the question papers in three subjects leaked from Thokozane Secondary School in Matabeleland South Province and circulated on WhatsApp and some social media platforms.Ndlovu disclosed that the headmaster and deputy head of Thokozane Secondary School stole the examination papers and allegedly sold them to an attendant at a pharmacy in Zvishavane.The pharmacy attendant is alleged to have sold the question papers on social media platforms.The duo is in custody in Filabusi.