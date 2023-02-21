Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Jacob Ngarivhume, Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) President, has decided to withdraw his backing for Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.In 2018 Ngarivhume joined a union of opposition political parties, the MDC Alliance led by Chamisa in a bid to unseat Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF.Ngarivhume's remarks on Chamisa's persisted use of bible verse in response to Zanu-PF and police measures against his party and members annoyed CCC disciples.He has been receiving a flurry of attacks from CCC champions outraged by his criticism of Chamisa."I have decided to run for president! This campaign is about standing up to tyranny and fighting corruption with action. We will not defeat Zanu-PF playing by their rules," said Ngarivhume in a notification on Twitter."To the fringe voices with a burning desire for action, let's do this together. In me you have an ally."We are going to fight for Job Sikhala's release and hold those who've persecuted him accountable for violating the Bill of Rights!!"We are going after Mnangagwa's record, past and present. The man tried to defraud the nation during a global pandemic. The Drax scandal was approved by his office. This is not a small issue!"We have over 40,000 police officers in this country. There is no reason to pray for a peaceful election. ZRP will do its job as set out in the constitution to protect all citizens. We will expose those who are abusing their positions to prop up the regime."He added: "The justice system has failed. There is a reason. Someone is to blame for the state our judiciary is in. Our prisons are full of innocent people deprived of freedom by corrupt judges. This is about to end!"Our nation is deep in debt yet those in government are giving each other bonuses! Using the Freedom of Information Act we are going to find out what they've been doing with our money! They can try to burn the books but the truth will come out!"The 2023 elections will not be another opportunity to legitimise criminals. Those who are running for office must have clean hands and a clean record! It's time for citizens to make the rules!"