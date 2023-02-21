Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has committed to running the upcoming 2023 elections fairly amid signs that the country's creditors have specified the area as a prerequisite for debt resolution.Addressing delegates at Zimbabwe's Second Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting on Thursday, Mnangagwa said as part of steps in his re-engagement campaign, Zimbabwe's 2023 plebiscite will be credible."Zimbabwe will conduct free and fair elections this year. I will repeat, Zimbabwe will conduct free and fair elections because each time I am in contact with diplomats they ask about free elections. Yes. They are going to be free and fair."This will be done in consistency with our constitution and electoral laws. In addition, human rights concerns are being addressed in line with the country's laws and international standards," he said.He also emphasised that he will guarantee that laws are applied consistently.Former president of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano, who is playing the facilitation role in the debt dialogue and resolution process also made a clarion call for citizens to maintain peace.He said that the country must remain vigilant and participate in a process that is peaceful, free and transparent.AfDB president, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who is leading the debt resolution process for Zimbabwe, expressed confidence that the Sector Working Groups that have been established for structured dialogues on these issues will build much-needed trust, momentum, and implementation.Zimbabwe is currently saddled with an external debt amounting to US$14,04 million and has faced backlash over holding controvertible elections in the past.