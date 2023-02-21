Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The United States government has slapped Zimbabweans arriving in Miami on celebrity cruise ships, with a visa requirement that they must possess a return flight ticket for them to board any ship sailing into the nation's shores.The order is effective from 20 February 2023.Reasons for the order are that ‘there has been a significant increase on deserting Zimbabwe crew from multiple cruise lines.'A notification sent by the Celebrity Cruise company states in full:Please be advised, as per Miami Customs & Border Protection officers, effective immediately, crew from Zimbabwe nationality will not be allowed for Shore Leave in port of Miami and when disembarking the ship in Miami, they most be safeguarded with flights departing on the same day. Reason for these restrictions is, lately there has been a significant increase on deserting Zimbabwe crew from multiple cruise lines. We regret the impact of these restrictions to you and expect your kind understanding & corporation. Thank you.According to Lungelo Siziba, director with Team Cruise Limited, a local company that has been assisting Zimbabweans secure jobs on cruise ships, an average of 100 locals are being recruited on a monthly basis."We get enquiries mostly from young people across the country, especially those that graduated but are failing to get employed."We have managed to create relationships with various cruise ship management who alert us when there are vacancies.Among those flocking to cruise ships are the unemployed and employed locals hungry for better paying opportunities.Cruise ship jobs require minimal qualifications."The advantage with cruise ship jobs is that no high qualifications are required. You can get employed on the low-level jobs such as housekeeping, laundry attendant, rooms division attendant, waitressing, bartender, and suite attendant amongst others.While the wages may seem average by world standards, they are a windfall nonetheless when compared to those being earned by workers within Zimbabwe's troubled public and private sectors.Similarly, cruise ships have also become a God-given employment hub for qualified personnel such as nurses, doctors and dieticians whose services are in high demand on United Kingdom cruise ships.Cruise ships that are on a recruitment drive include the Royal Caribbean Cruises, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line.