Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean nationals on cruise ships prevented from boarding by a US Border Patrol agent

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The United States government has slapped Zimbabweans arriving in Miami on celebrity cruise ships, with a visa requirement that they must possess a return flight ticket for them to board any ship sailing into the nation's shores.

The order is effective from 20 February 2023.

Reasons for the order are that ‘there has been a significant increase on deserting Zimbabwe crew from multiple cruise lines.'

A notification sent by the Celebrity Cruise company states in full:

Please be advised, as per Miami Customs & Border Protection officers, effective immediately, crew from Zimbabwe nationality will not be allowed for Shore Leave in port of Miami and when disembarking the ship in Miami, they most be safeguarded with flights departing on the same day. Reason for these restrictions is, lately there has been a significant increase on deserting Zimbabwe crew from multiple cruise lines. We regret the impact of these restrictions to you and expect your kind understanding & corporation. Thank you.

According to Lungelo Siziba, director with Team Cruise Limited, a local company that has been assisting Zimbabweans secure jobs on cruise ships, an average of 100 locals are being recruited on a monthly basis.

"We get enquiries mostly from young people across the country, especially those that graduated but are failing to get employed.

"We have managed to create relationships with various cruise ship management who alert us when there are vacancies.

Among those flocking to cruise ships are the unemployed and employed locals hungry for better paying opportunities.

Cruise ship jobs require minimal qualifications.

"The advantage with cruise ship jobs is that no high qualifications are required. You can get employed on the low-level jobs such as housekeeping, laundry attendant, rooms division attendant, waitressing, bartender, and suite attendant amongst others.

While the wages may seem average by world standards, they are a windfall nonetheless when compared to those being earned by workers within Zimbabwe's troubled public and private sectors.

Similarly, cruise ships have also become a God-given employment hub for qualified personnel such as nurses, doctors and dieticians whose services are in high demand on United Kingdom cruise ships.

Cruise ships that are on a recruitment drive include the Royal Caribbean Cruises, Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line.



Source - kossyderrickent

Must Read

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

59 mins ago | 172 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

1 hr ago | 142 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

1 hr ago | 144 Views

R Kelly gets new 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa commits to fair elections

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Ngarivhume ditches Chamisa

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Zanu-PF MP hires militia to disrupt party meeting

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe in a crisis of Mnangagwa's own making

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Why SA is destination of choice for asylum seekers

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mugabe family fails to turn up for Robert's exhumation case

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zanu-PF happy with gazetted delimitation report

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mwonzora in court for threatening to shoot ex-employee

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Harare council to repossess bus termini leased to Zupco

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

1 800 die yearly from Zimbabwe road accidents

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe readies for Cyclone Freddy

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Vapostori4ED leader attacked

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Armed female rapists' on the prowl in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Councils now empowered to control kombis

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

75% of Zimbabwe teachers experiencing mental health challenges

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1 200 pay

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Woman, boyfriend bolt after killing woman's other lover

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Man thrashed at birthday party

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

In-law invites witch hunter prophets after fight over stove

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gold panner bashes woman for turning him down

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Prophet Chiza tells couples to kiss regularly

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Councillor gets violent at booze joint

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Woman stripped naked, robbed

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa summons Zanu-PF Parliamentarians

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Man hangs self in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

BCC officers, vendors hurt in dawn market raid

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

July Moyo orders enforcement of traffic by-laws

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF bouyant ahead of elections

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zanu-PF MPs caucus, Politburo meet

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Taxi driver bashes police officer

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Man arrested for erecting illegal 'tollgate' in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Schools shut as Cyclone Freddy approaches Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bogus Zifa leadership to assemble in Harare today

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

WATCH: SADC artists release Robert Mugabe emotional song

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson takes India by storm

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

BREAKING: ESKOM appoints new CEO..as loadshedding rages on

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Sex-starved man plucks off bar lady's teeth

11 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matebeleland South school pinpointed as a source of Zimsec exam leakages

21 Feb 2023 at 07:35hrs | 741 Views

Mliswa 'withdraws' Wadyajena criticism

21 Feb 2023 at 07:28hrs | 752 Views

Zimbabwe's Meteorological Services Department warns of sixth cyclone

21 Feb 2023 at 05:54hrs | 788 Views

Mugabe's arrested son released before plea

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 887 Views

Zimbabwe exports in 5,5% jump from a low base

21 Feb 2023 at 05:53hrs | 204 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days