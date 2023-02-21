Lance Mambondiani steps down

News / Local

by Staff reporter

VETERAN banker, Lance Mambondiani is to step down from his post as Managing Director at BancABC.He is now expected to leave within the next three months once a replacement has been found.BancABC major shareholder, Atlas Mara, have so far disposed of their banking assets in Mozambique, Botswana, Rwanda and Zambia, which coincidentally led to the departure of all their sitting CEOs, at the time of disposal.It is believed some international investors have been circling around the Zimbabwean bank for some time now.A number of leading executives have left the bank.They include Head of IT Twaibu Seremani, Head of Retail, Hope Marere, and the then Acting CFO Kudzai Muchada, among others.The same sources said there was no fallout within the board.Mambondiani could not be reached for a comment.