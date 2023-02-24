News / Local
'I-Bosso yakhiwa ngabaniniyo'
FEBRUARY is significant in the history of Zimbabwean football as it is the month the country's oldest football club Highlanders was formed.
Established at royal level, Highlanders have overcome the trials and tribulations that have destroyed many clubs.
But for Bosso, who will be celebrating 100 years of existence in three years, the cornerstone of its sustainability has been its members, fans and sympathisers.
Despite going for the last 17 years without lifting the Premier Soccer League championship Cup, the Highlanders faithfuls have remained hopeful that success will come and they keep waiting for that rain.
In between the championship drought, Highlanders followers have found solace in trophies such as the BancABC, NetOne One Wallet Cup, Chibuku Super Cup and the Independence Cup.
While things might not be going according to their liking on the field of play, Highlanders family members have done well to protect their legacy.
In 2020, Highlanders' sons and daughters joined hands to clear a legacy debt of $862 868. The crowdfunding initiative was led by South Africa-based Bosso member Nodumo Nyathi with Busani Mthombeni, the then Highlanders Supporters South African chapter treasurer administering the accounts.
In unison, Bosso's sons and daughters, spread across the globe, cleared the debt.
It was after the debt clearance that the catch-phrase "ubuhle beBoso ngabalandeli bayo" became popular. Even before the debt clearance campaign, Highlanders members stood up to defend their institution making sure that "ayisoz'bulawe".
Highlanders' members have kept the fire burning since time immemorial, making sure that the institution lives on for generations. They've shown that iBosso yakhiwa ngabanikazi, abaniniyo.
On Wednesday, staunch Highlanders FC supporters Jabulani Ndlovu and Mpumelelo Nkomazana donated borehole equipment for the Clubhouse's second borehole.
The duo presented the equipment which includes two motors, 100m flex cable, poly pipe, sky rope and base plate connectors to Highlanders' chief executive officer Ronald Moyo at the team's offices. Ndlovu's company Borehole Bandits will install the system for free.
"Highlanders is our team, our pride and if we Bosso people don't assist the club who will? My partners at Borehole Bandits Ndabezinhle Ncube and Mgcini Mlilo will come in to assist with installation of the system since it's our specialty.
"We felt obligated to assist when we drove through the club and saw the state of the field which we once adored as kids being in that state. So, as we were having drinks with my friend (Nkomazana), we decided that the best way was to get equipment for the borehole so there is water for the fields throughout the year," said Ndlovu.
Ndlovu and Nkomazana are "die-hard" fans who never miss the team's home and away games. The duo respectively grew up in Mzilikazi and Makokoba.
Nkomazana, who is into mining and transport, believes that good training fields for the juniors will produce good players.
"Bosso has a history of having a vibrant juniors' policy and nowadays football is business, meaning that if the youngsters train on good fields, their chances of perfecting their technical skills will be high. The club can then benefit the players they groom.
"It is for this reason that we decided to chip in with this irrigation equipment so that our grounds are good and the club also saves on training as even the first team can conduct its sessions on our facility for no payment," Nkomazana said.
Highlanders said the gesture will go a long way in ensuring the grounds are in good state all the time.
"In support of the vision to revamp our Sports Club training grounds, staunch Bosso fans Jabulani Ndlovu and Mpumelelo Nkomazana donated borehole installation equipment and further pledged to provide labour for the installation of our second borehole.
"#ubuhlebebossongabalandelibayo
#ayisozeifethinasikhona
#SIYINQABA," said Bosso in a statement.
Source - The Chronicle