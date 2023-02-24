Mnangagwa's govt bans AGMs on school premises

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Government has banned holding of annual general meetings within school premises even for day schools as part of mitigatory measures against the spread of Covid-19.Early this week Government announced that visits to boarding schools by parents and guardians had been banned, adding that Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were still in force as the nation would not sit on its laurels in its continued fight against the virus.Statistics released Friday by the Ministry of Health and Child Care showed that 35 new cases (all local) were and four deaths were reported."As of 21 February 2023, at 1500hrs there were (19) hospitalized cases: New Admissions (1), Asymptomatic (2), mild to moderate (11), severe (1), and (4) in Intensive Care Units. 12 of the 19 hospitalized were vaccinated and 7 were not vaccinated," said the Ministry.In a brief statement on Twitter Friday, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education wrote;"@MoPSEZim would like to inform all stakeholders that parents remain banned from visiting pupils at boarding schools. The ban also means AGMs cannot be held on school premises. AGMs can only proceed if held online or at alternative venues."Ministry spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro urged schools to look for alternative venues for their AGMs."We have not banned AGMs per se but remember the SOPs are still in place so schools can hold their AGMs but not within school premises, this includes day schools," said Mr Ndoro.