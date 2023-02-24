Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

UZ student drags father to court

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
A University of Zimbabwe (UZ) final year student, Stanley Rusanga, has dragged his father to the maintenance court after he failed to pay tuition fees for his last semester.

Rusanga said he was now on the verge of deferring his studies over outstanding fees.

"I am asking for my father to pay the balance from the previous semester and settle this semester's fees so that I can be able to register for my final semester," Rusanga submitted in court.

Rusanga's parents are divorced.

His father, Cleopas Tendai Rusanga, admitted not paying the fees saying he lost his job last year.

His ex-wife, Tapiwa Rusanga, also appeared in the same court demanding $250 000 per month from him for maintenance.

"He is staying with another wife but we are still legally married. He has not been paying fees for his two children who are in University and I also want $250 000 for food and rentals," Tapiwa submitted.

Cleopas told the court that he had remarried and was staying with a new wife whom he claimed also wanted money for upkeep.

Magistrate Ayanda Dhlamini ordered that he pays US$60 to his estranged wife as maintenance.

In an unrelated case, a police officer refused to pay US$100 maintenance for his minor child saying he does not get paid in United States dollars.

His ex-wife Talent Mukono said: "He is lying. He earns $100 000 and US$ 200."

Dhlamini ordered that he pays $30 000 and US$25 as maintenance.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Student, #Father, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Adultery: mistress to pay US$13 000

3 hrs ago | 735 Views

Tsvangirai turning in his grave

4 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zimbabwe to become Africa's Dubai

6 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt for human trafficking suspect

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimbabwe to compensate white former farmers over 10 years instead of 20

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Dismissed Zimbabwean lecturers refuse request to withdraw their court case

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Nakamba declared fit to face Birmingham City

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe probes plane crashes

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa asked to intervene in mine row

8 hrs ago | 912 Views

'US$2 billion pumped into irrigation revamp'

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe requests US$17m for Zambezi project

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa in mass police transfers

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Warrant of arrest for MP after militia attack on rivals

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Chief, village heads clash

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mudzuri's bid to block expulsion from MDC-T fails

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from unbinding UN vote over Russia/Ukraine war

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

Anglican Bishop acquitted

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Who is 'bogus' Zifa trying to fool?

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Highlanders' financials: Something is STINKING!

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe schools to remain closed until Tuesday

8 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans AGMs on school premises

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Cyclone Freddy delayed by 12 hours

8 hrs ago | 226 Views

'I-Bosso yakhiwa ngabaniniyo'

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Biti 'assault' victim nearly fainted

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Vapositori pledge 2,3m votes for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chamisa: Hoping for tricks of providence

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

US, UK to spoil Zimbabwe polls

8 hrs ago | 486 Views

Chiwenga meets Swiss president

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe govt acquires electric cars

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Over 1 800 arrested in route permits enforcement operation

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Bulawayo City Council for shooting, injuring vendors

16 hrs ago | 833 Views

'Violent' ZANU PF Political Commissar to appear in Court

17 hrs ago | 481 Views

All set for the 21st Old Mutual NAMA awards

17 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ramaphosa's money laundering scandal, South Africa greylisted

19 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mnangagwa must allow the opposition to campaign freely

21 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe's tragedy is being led by a coward!

21 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cyclone Freddy is now upon us - Is Zimbabwe read?

21 hrs ago | 1519 Views

'Zanu PF is rigging 2023, it's normal and CCC must be hard-hat equipped for it!' It's insane and must be stopped, now

22 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chamisa et al are hell bent on participating in flawed 2023 out of greed. What's in it for povo?

24 hrs ago | 314 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson prophecy on Nigeria elections

24 Feb 2023 at 14:34hrs | 883 Views

PHOTO: Tambaoga bounces back to ZANU PF

24 Feb 2023 at 14:22hrs | 1313 Views

Western Embassies demand democracy from Chamisa

24 Feb 2023 at 13:07hrs | 1324 Views

Cde Chiukira drops Mnangagwa's name to swindle Zimfep schools

24 Feb 2023 at 09:32hrs | 865 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

24 Feb 2023 at 08:35hrs | 2006 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

24 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1884 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

24 Feb 2023 at 07:44hrs | 1250 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

24 Feb 2023 at 07:44hrs | 2960 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

24 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 254 Views

Lance Mambondiani steps down

24 Feb 2023 at 07:39hrs | 894 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days