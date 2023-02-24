Nakamba declared fit to face Birmingham City

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been declared fit for Luton Town's Championship clash against Birmingham City on Saturday.The 29-year-old defensive midfielder limped off injured during Luton Town's 1-0 loss at home against table toppers Burnley at Kenilworth Road last Saturday due to a groin injury.Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has issued a fitness update on Nakamba ahead of his side's Championship clash against Birmingham City.Nakamba, who saw an impressive run in the Villa side under Steve Gerrard cut short by injury last season, was allowed to leave on loan by Unai Emery in January.The Zimbabwean has made four appearances so far for the Hatters, who are chasing promotion to Premier League. His last, against leaders Burnley, was cut short midway through the second half by an injury scare, making him a doubt for Saturday's game against John Eustace's Blues.However, Edwards has given a positive update on Nakamba ahead of the game and expects him to be fit to take his place in midfield."Marvelous was starting to tighten up with his groin [against Burnley], but he is available," confirmed Edwards, reported Luton Today.Edwards has been delighted with Nakamba's impact so far, describing him as a "Duracell battery" after one game."I thought he was marvellous! I did, I thought he was great," said Edwards. "He's like a Duracell battery, he just kept going and going and going and going and going."I thought he was outstanding, covers the pitch so well, smells the danger and then really calm with the ball, I'm delighted with him."