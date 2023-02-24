Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe to become Africa's Dubai

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe plans to set up an offshore financial center in the resort city of Victoria Falls that the government hopes will emulate the likes of Dubai and the Isle of Man to attract foreign investment.

"The trigger is the success of the VFEX," Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in an interview, a reference to the US dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange that's attracting listings. "We want to compete with any offshore financial center in the world."

The project will "offer investors an environment comparable" to the Isle of Man, Mauritius and Dubai, he said.

Marc Holtzman, a US veteran banker with 35 years experience in emerging markets, has been appointed board chairman of the center. He is also chairman of CBZ Holdings Ltd., Zimbabwe's biggest lender.

Holtzman will have his job cut out for him as the nation has been locked out of international capital markets since defaulting on payments to the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral lenders more than two decades ago. It owes more than $13 billion to creditors.

Regular dollar shortages have also scared off foreign investors as have targeted US sanctions against politically linked individuals and state firms for over two decades. The government claims the sanctions increase the country's risk profile and make it difficult to attract foreign investment.

The financial center will be a hard-currency zone, based in US dollars, and offer tax incentives. Land has been set aside by the state to attract global banks to establish offices in the country, according to Ncube. The VFEX, which officially launched in October 2020, will be housed under the financial center.

'Free to Choose'

"We need to bring confidence to investors that they won't have difficulty in repatriating funds," Holtzman said.

Listings on VFEX have been attracted by the trade in US dollars, tax exemptions on capital gains and the ability to repatriate funds from a country where foreign exchange is in short supply. It now has eight traded businesses.

"Two more companies are coming and two more are seeking approval," Justin Bgoni, the chief executive officer at VFEX, said Monday by text message.

Several of the listings are due to companies transferring from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, the main stock market in the capital, Harare, that trades in local currency. Authorities won't attempt to dictate to firms which bourse to list on, as this is informed by their unique capital needs, Ncube said.

"Companies are free to choose where to list," he said. "I'm not too worried about companies moving across from the ZSE to VFEX."

Source - Bloomberg

Comments


Must Read

Tobacco farmers urged to do the reaping, curing processes correctly to ensure good leaf quality

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Adultery: mistress to pay US$13 000

3 hrs ago | 740 Views

Tsvangirai turning in his grave

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt for human trafficking suspect

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

Zimbabwe to compensate white former farmers over 10 years instead of 20

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Dismissed Zimbabwean lecturers refuse request to withdraw their court case

8 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Nakamba declared fit to face Birmingham City

8 hrs ago | 224 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe probes plane crashes

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mnangagwa asked to intervene in mine row

8 hrs ago | 915 Views

'US$2 billion pumped into irrigation revamp'

8 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe requests US$17m for Zambezi project

8 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa in mass police transfers

8 hrs ago | 471 Views

Warrant of arrest for MP after militia attack on rivals

8 hrs ago | 225 Views

Chief, village heads clash

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mudzuri's bid to block expulsion from MDC-T fails

8 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from unbinding UN vote over Russia/Ukraine war

8 hrs ago | 139 Views

UZ student drags father to court

8 hrs ago | 180 Views

Anglican Bishop acquitted

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Who is 'bogus' Zifa trying to fool?

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Highlanders' financials: Something is STINKING!

8 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe schools to remain closed until Tuesday

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans AGMs on school premises

8 hrs ago | 127 Views

Cyclone Freddy delayed by 12 hours

8 hrs ago | 227 Views

'I-Bosso yakhiwa ngabaniniyo'

8 hrs ago | 87 Views

Biti 'assault' victim nearly fainted

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Vapositori pledge 2,3m votes for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 84 Views

Chamisa: Hoping for tricks of providence

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

US, UK to spoil Zimbabwe polls

8 hrs ago | 487 Views

Chiwenga meets Swiss president

8 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe govt acquires electric cars

8 hrs ago | 185 Views

Over 1 800 arrested in route permits enforcement operation

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Bulawayo City Council for shooting, injuring vendors

16 hrs ago | 834 Views

'Violent' ZANU PF Political Commissar to appear in Court

17 hrs ago | 482 Views

All set for the 21st Old Mutual NAMA awards

17 hrs ago | 68 Views

Ramaphosa's money laundering scandal, South Africa greylisted

19 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa must allow the opposition to campaign freely

21 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe's tragedy is being led by a coward!

21 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cyclone Freddy is now upon us - Is Zimbabwe read?

21 hrs ago | 1519 Views

'Zanu PF is rigging 2023, it's normal and CCC must be hard-hat equipped for it!' It's insane and must be stopped, now

22 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chamisa et al are hell bent on participating in flawed 2023 out of greed. What's in it for povo?

24 hrs ago | 314 Views

WATCH: Prophet Edd Branson prophecy on Nigeria elections

24 Feb 2023 at 14:34hrs | 883 Views

PHOTO: Tambaoga bounces back to ZANU PF

24 Feb 2023 at 14:22hrs | 1313 Views

Western Embassies demand democracy from Chamisa

24 Feb 2023 at 13:07hrs | 1325 Views

Cde Chiukira drops Mnangagwa's name to swindle Zimfep schools

24 Feb 2023 at 09:32hrs | 865 Views

PHOTOS: Kombi overturns after a crash

24 Feb 2023 at 08:35hrs | 2006 Views

Macheso speaks on 'forgotten' son

24 Feb 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1884 Views

Mnangagwa's govt rejects ZESA tariff plan

24 Feb 2023 at 07:44hrs | 1250 Views

May Mugabe's real friends please stand up!

24 Feb 2023 at 07:44hrs | 2962 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe govt committed to tackle debt arrears

24 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 255 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days