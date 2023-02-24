Zimbabwean born Cape Town hotel manager defrauded employer of over R1 million

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Camps Bay boutique hotel general manager who was arrested for allegedly defrauding his employer of over R1 million has been released on R20 000 bail.Tinomudashe Chitonga ,38, appeared in court on charges of fraud, cyber fraud, cyber forgery, uttering, and theft.Chitonga, who allegedly defrauded the hotel of over R1 million, was arrested earlier this week by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team. He appeared in court on Thursday where he was granted bail.Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said between August 2021 and February 2023, he accessed various online bookings and changed the banking details to his personal bank account."The investigation revealed that Chitonga used the hotel account to defraud the business by laundering the stolen money into his personal account," said Hani.The matter against Chitonga was postponed to May.