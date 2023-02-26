4 female armed robbers on the prowl

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, are pursuing four female armed robbers who last week pounced on a shop at a farm outside the town and stole various goods and money.The female suspects were armed with three riffles and a knife when they attacked a shop attendant at Forest Lodge Farm, about 12km east of the farming town.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachi confirmed the robbery and appealed to the public to assist with information on the whereabouts of the suspects."Police are investigating a robbery case that occurred in Marondera involving armed female suspects. We appeal to anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station," he said.On February 22, 2023, at around 1am, Takudzwa Chitumba was asleep in a grocery shop when he was awakened by noise as the suspects were breaking in.Three of the suspects had guns, while the fourth was armed with a knife.The suspects gained entry and ordered Chitumba to lie down and tied his hands.They ransacked the shop and took US$60, an amplifier and some groceries among other things before fleeing the scene. Chitumba managed to later untie himself and filed a report at Marondera Rural Police Station.