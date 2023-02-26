Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is among top five countries that registered the highest number of citizens granted work visas to the United Kingdom (UK) in the past two years, latest statistics by the UK's Office of National Statistics show.

Zimbabwe has over the past years recorded a mass exodus of skilled workers, who have opted for menial foreign jobs owing to poor remuneration back home.

Unsustainable unemployment levels have also seen the country's younger generation migrating to the UK, among other European countries, in search of jobs.

The country has lost thousands of teachers and health professionals, including at least 3 000 nurses to the UK in the past two years.

A recent announcement by the UK government on the eligibility of Zimbabwean teachers in that country also sparked a rise in skills flight.

It has since been established that agencies - often run by Zimbabweans in the UK and unregulated - are exploiting desperate job seekers.

In addition, the Certificate of Sponsorship (COS) is highly coveted, which has led to it being exploited by middlemen.

Between 2019 and September 2022, the number of Zimbabweans granted work visas to work in the UK went up 1 576% from 499 to 8 363 applicants as the economic situation in the southern African country continues to stiffen.

Statistics by the British government show that most visas for Zimbabweans are for work in the skilled worker, health and care worker category.

Zimbabwe tops again in the category of the top five nationalities with dependants who were granted worker visas between 2019 and 2022.

In 2019, 509 citizens were granted visas as dependants of work visa holders, a figure which shot up by 1 962% to 10 434 in 2022.

The latest statistics by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency show that Zimbabwe recorded the highest outflow of citizens in search of greener pastures in 2021 compared to the previous years.

The 2022 population census results show that the UK is a major preferred destination of job seekers overseas, with 23 166 Zimbabwe having relocated to the UK during the census period.

Nigeria is another African country in the top five list of countries with citizens who have been granted work visas, with a 399% increase from 1 993 emigrants in 2019 to 9 944 in September 2022.

Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said every citizen had the right to migrate, but no African citizen would leave their countries when economies are performing well.

"Take a look at Botswana, Kenya and other African countries, you don't see their people leaving their countries for greener pastures. The reason Zimbabweans are leaving their motherland is their professions cannot sustain them," he said.

"The menial jobs they do in England pay more than they earn in their motherland. Claims that the economy is performing well are political rhetoric because thousands of people are going out of the country because they can't survive in this dysfunctional economy."

Another analyst Vivid Gwede said: "It is a public secret that there has been a massive exodus of Zimbabweans to greener pastures owing to push factors such as bad economy and poor working conditions. Now the dream of most Zimbabwean professionals is to leave the country.

"Such departures are celebrated by families as life-time achievements. This is how people are reacting to the so-called turnaround policies. Needless to say, therefore, that the proof of the pudding is in the eating."

Zimbabwe is one of the 10 top emigrating countries in sub-Saharan Africa that include Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Eritrea, Nigeria, Mozambique, South Africa, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the World Bank.

Before independence in 1980, immigrants came to Zimbabwe from Zambia, Malawi, Asia and Europe attracted by economic prospects in agriculture and mining.

At independence, Zimbabwe became the fourth most industrialised country in Africa south of the Sahara, with a middle-income status supported by a diversified economy.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

4 mins ago | 11 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

7 hrs ago | 1659 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

7 hrs ago | 296 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

18 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

18 hrs ago | 872 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

18 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

19 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

19 hrs ago | 1055 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

19 hrs ago | 822 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

20 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

20 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

21 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

22 hrs ago | 958 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1510 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 286 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2654 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2307 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1120 Views

Chanakira to address diaspora community

26 Feb 2023 at 09:52hrs | 914 Views

Biti trial: Businesswoman refuses to answer questions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1581 Views

Proposed prisons law raises eyebrows

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 631 Views

NSSA gives doctors pay rise

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 917 Views

Mnangagwa's deluded son in-law demands Kamambo apology

26 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1281 Views

Judge dresses down businessman for approaching his court 'with dirty hands'

26 Feb 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1400 Views

Zimbabwe ready to welcome 178 000 locals from South Africa

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 809 Views

Police launch manhunt for 16-year-old murder suspect

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 316 Views

Man killed in fight over girlfriend

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 431 Views

Tropical storm Freddy weakens

26 Feb 2023 at 09:11hrs | 443 Views

ZEC begins elections preps

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe govt team leaves this week to assist SA returnees

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 299 Views

The everyday hobbies that can help aid alcohol addiction recovery

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 130 Views

Muvevi cleared of 6 murder charges, but 4 remain

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 415 Views

Zanu-PF 'will win a comfortable majority' claims Fitch Solutions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:09hrs | 260 Views

Sanctions choke Zimbabwe, says AfDB chief

26 Feb 2023 at 09:08hrs | 177 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days