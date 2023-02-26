CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUR Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who allegedly threatened to kill MDC Alliance leader, Douglas Mwonzora have been summoned to court.Provincial Magistrate, Langton Ndokera had removed from remand the quartet of Godfrey Makoko (38), Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), Tawanda Bvumo (48), and Dyke Makumbi (48), who were facing charges of threatening to commit murder, or alternatively disorderly conduct after the State admitted its ill-preparedness to continue with the matter.The State, led by Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, had expressed it was not ready to proceed to trial as it was yet to put its house in order.The defence, led by Kudzai Choga, had earlier applied for refusal of further remand arguing State had taken long to compile a complete docket. The application was dismissed, before subsequent removal from remand of the four accused persons after the State expressed its ill-preparedness.In a dramatic turn of events, the freed quartet has been ordered to re-appear before a local magistrate facing charges of threats to commit murder.