Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man assaults sex vendor

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man has appeared in court for bashing a sex worker who demanded her money after offering him her services.

Onisimo Levi (26) was remanded in custody when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

He is facing assault charges and is expected back in court tomorrow for routine remand.

State papers say that on February 25, at around 3am at a bar in Harare, Levi approached a sex worker and requested for her services.

She agreed. The two left the venue in the company of their two friends and went to Belgravia. Levi had promised to pay her when they returned to the bar.

But the State alleged that upon arrival at the bar, demanded her money and Levi became violent and refused to pay.

He allegedly started assaulting her with hands all over her body, and pushed the sex worker out of their vehicle.

He went on to grab an empty beer bottle and assaulted the complainant with it on the head.

The State said she was rescued by well-wishers who managed to refrain him from beating her up.

She sustained deep cuts on the head and is currently hospitalised.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

27 mins ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

5 hrs ago | 825 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

5 hrs ago | 4061 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Nust students plan celebratory bash after university reduces fees

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Schools resume lessons as Tropical Storm Freddy weakens

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

HealthAmbassadors4ED treat residents free of charge

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Civil servants' salary talks resume

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nust reverts to 2022 fee structure

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

2 men arrested for selling voter registration forms

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe judge dumps farm seizure challenge, says it's too political for court

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Students shutdown NUST

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

14 hrs ago | 2009 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

14 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

14 hrs ago | 3395 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

14 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

14 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

14 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

14 hrs ago | 146 Views

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

26 Feb 2023 at 21:13hrs | 979 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

26 Feb 2023 at 20:44hrs | 1438 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

26 Feb 2023 at 20:36hrs | 931 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

26 Feb 2023 at 20:19hrs | 614 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

26 Feb 2023 at 20:05hrs | 4157 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

26 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 1100 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

26 Feb 2023 at 19:47hrs | 919 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

26 Feb 2023 at 19:09hrs | 2075 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

26 Feb 2023 at 19:04hrs | 1044 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

26 Feb 2023 at 17:33hrs | 1362 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

26 Feb 2023 at 16:41hrs | 981 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1568 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 292 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2773 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2437 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1112 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days