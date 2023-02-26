2 men arrested for selling voter registration forms

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWO men appeared in court on allegations of selling voter registration forms at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices at Makombe Building in Harare to people who wanted to register to vote in the forthcoming general elections.James Chinzete and Garikai Ruwizhu appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud.They were not asked to plead to the charges.It is alleged that on February 24 the duo connived to defraud people who intended to register to vote during the impending Presidential harmonised elections.They then allegedly approached Brandon Chandomba, who wanted to register to vote and was waiting to be supplied with ZEC VR1 forms and they told him that he was supposed to use ZEC VR3 and VR9 forms.They allegedly charged him US$5.The forms are not for sale.ZEC VR3 is a voter transfer form while VR9 is an affidavit of residence voter registration form.Other people who were also queuing asked ZEC officials about the price of the forms leading to the duo's arrest.They were searched and found with 21 blank transfer and registration forms.