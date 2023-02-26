Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Nust students plan celebratory bash after university reduces fees

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
STUDENTS at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) are planning a big party to celebrate the reversal of a fees increase of more than 100 percent that the institution had announced last week.

The bash, students said, is a way of appreciating the Student Representative Council (SRC) for successfully negotiating the reversal after fees jumped to US$720 from US$320- depending on the faculty.

In a students' group that had been set up to coordinate protests, participants agreed that a big party was needed.

Students on 27 February staged a stay away while the student's union engaged management over the fee increase.

Anti-riot police manned the gates in the morning blocking students who planned a physically demonstration.

A few hours after the student's union went into the meeting, they came back announcing that fees had gone back to the structures that had been set last year in September 2022.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

27 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

5 hrs ago | 826 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

5 hrs ago | 4064 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Schools resume lessons as Tropical Storm Freddy weakens

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

HealthAmbassadors4ED treat residents free of charge

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Civil servants' salary talks resume

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nust reverts to 2022 fee structure

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

2 men arrested for selling voter registration forms

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man assaults sex vendor

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe judge dumps farm seizure challenge, says it's too political for court

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Students shutdown NUST

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

14 hrs ago | 2009 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

14 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

14 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

14 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

14 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

14 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

14 hrs ago | 146 Views

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

26 Feb 2023 at 21:13hrs | 979 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

26 Feb 2023 at 20:44hrs | 1439 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

26 Feb 2023 at 20:36hrs | 931 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

26 Feb 2023 at 20:19hrs | 614 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

26 Feb 2023 at 20:05hrs | 4157 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

26 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 1100 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

26 Feb 2023 at 19:47hrs | 919 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

26 Feb 2023 at 19:09hrs | 2075 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

26 Feb 2023 at 19:04hrs | 1045 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

26 Feb 2023 at 17:33hrs | 1362 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

26 Feb 2023 at 16:41hrs | 981 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1568 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 292 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2773 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2437 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1112 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days