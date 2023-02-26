Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa told delegates attending the Zimbabwe Second Structured Dialogue Platform Meeting that the country is upholding tenets of good governance and democracy as part of efforts to resolve the debt crisis, but his claims differ from the reforms being demanded by opposition players and human rights watchdogs, The NewsHawks reported.

Zimbabwe this week hosted the second structured meeting, which sought to look into economic and governance issues constraining arrears clearance and debt resolution, headlined by African Development Bank (AfDB) president, Akinumwi Adesina and former Mozambican president Joaquim Chissano.

Harare has been struggling to settle arrears with international financial institutions such as the World Bank, which has seen it fail to get loans.

In his opening address, Mnangagwa said he has been expediting economic and political reforms. His remarks are in stark contrast to  opposition parliamentarians and civil society who accuse him of presiding over a ruthless and corrupt dictatorship.  

"Under the Governance Pillar, my administration is unwavering in its adherence to Constitutionalism, the rule of law and the tenets of good governance and democracy. We will ensure that our laws are applied consistently, without fear or favour.

"Zimbabwe will conduct free and fair elections this year, consistent with our Constitution and electoral laws. In addition, human rights concerns are being addressed in line with our country's laws and international conventions," he said.

In May last year, the European Union Observer Mission to Zimbabwe said progress on the implementation of reforms has been limited, with the majority of the priority ones yet to be addressed.

Parliament on electoral reforms

While electoral reforms have mainly been anchored on the Electoral Amendment Bill, parliamentarians have shot it down, saying it has been flawed, while failing to address recommendations by international observer missions.

Last week in the National Assembly, a debate arose on the Bill, in which Mutare Central legislator Innocent Gonese shot down the Electoral Bill over its failure to address challenges dogging Zimbabwe's electoral system, that have been bought before Parliament.

"To say that the Bill is not a good Bill is an understatement. I actually say that this is a horrible Bill, this is a terrible piece of legislation both from a procedural and a substantive point of view.

"Everyone knows the history of Zimbabwe. We have had a history of disputed elections culminating in the elections of 2018 which also had its own controversies. We had recommendations made by various observer missions.  

"We have had several other processes, so I venture to say that as a starting point, the Bill which has been presented by the honourable minister is very narrow in its scope, in its memorandum, it simply refers to the alignment of the Electoral Law with Amendment No. 2," Gonese told Parliament.

The amendment has been criticised for giving Mnangagwa unfettered control.

While Amendment No. 2 is currently before the constitutional court over the process leading to its passage through Parliament, Gonese said the Electoral Bill could be rendered invalid should the court declare the law invalid.

Legislators have also been suspecting foul play in the Bill's processing.  

"I submit with due respect, that this is a flawed process. As a portfolio committee, we actually tried to engage Zec and a copy of the Bill was sent to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

"The second point is that there was also a parallel process involving the three parties in Parliament facilitated by the Zimbabwe Institute where Zanu-PF participated, MDC participated and CCC participated.

"It was a tripartite process where each of those political parties gets engagement through the facilitation of Zec. Several recommendations, several inputs were put and the parties came up with certain agreed positions. That again has been thrown out of the window. I therefore submit that because of these procedural flaws, this Bill must be torn into pieces and thrown out and we start afresh," Gonese said.  

Constitutionalism

Last week, in a move that sparked political uproar ahead of general elections in August, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa brazenly breached the constitution - an impeachable offence - after failing to gazette the final delimitation report he received from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) on 3 February within 14 days in terms of the law.

Mnangagwa's actions and what has been happening behind the scenes show that there is a spirited campaign to subvert the constitution, a serious democratic aberration and constitutional offence, and fiddle with the final delimitation report to advance the President and Zanu-PF's political agenda in the run up to the polls.

In terms of the constitution, Mnangagwa, who has torpedoed the gazetting process, was supposed to publish the report on 17 February after receiving it on 3 February. Section 161 of the constitution says it should be published with within 14 days of its receipt from Zec.

"Within fourteen days after receiving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's final report, the President must publish a proclamation in the gazette declaring the names and boundaries of the wards and constituencies as finally determined by the commission," the constitution stipulates.

The proclamation to the final report was produced last week, after weeks of speculation.  
Other institutions have been caught in constitutionalism storms.

For instance, Zec was criticised over findings that it might have used the Old Lancaster House Conference constitution in working out population thresholds within the delimitation report.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

28 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

5 hrs ago | 826 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

5 hrs ago | 342 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

5 hrs ago | 4065 Views

Nust students plan celebratory bash after university reduces fees

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Schools resume lessons as Tropical Storm Freddy weakens

5 hrs ago | 128 Views

HealthAmbassadors4ED treat residents free of charge

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Civil servants' salary talks resume

5 hrs ago | 135 Views

Nust reverts to 2022 fee structure

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

2 men arrested for selling voter registration forms

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man assaults sex vendor

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe judge dumps farm seizure challenge, says it's too political for court

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

Students shutdown NUST

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

9 hrs ago | 497 Views

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

9 hrs ago | 74 Views

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

14 hrs ago | 2009 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

14 hrs ago | 527 Views

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

14 hrs ago | 3397 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

14 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

14 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

14 hrs ago | 483 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

14 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

14 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

14 hrs ago | 146 Views

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

26 Feb 2023 at 21:13hrs | 979 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

26 Feb 2023 at 20:44hrs | 1439 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

26 Feb 2023 at 20:36hrs | 931 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

26 Feb 2023 at 20:19hrs | 614 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

26 Feb 2023 at 20:05hrs | 4158 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

26 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 1100 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

26 Feb 2023 at 19:47hrs | 919 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

26 Feb 2023 at 19:09hrs | 2075 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

26 Feb 2023 at 19:04hrs | 1045 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

26 Feb 2023 at 17:33hrs | 1362 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

26 Feb 2023 at 16:41hrs | 981 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1568 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 292 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2773 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2437 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1112 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1173 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days