Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

News / Local

by Phillip Anjorin

NEW details have emerged in the attempted murder trial of Marry Mubaiwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife.As trial commenced yesterday, one of the witnesses, Warren Sibanda, told the court that Mubaiwa caused a scene at a South African airport after she was ordered to go home while her husband was en-route to China for further medical attention.Sibanda, a Presidential Guard nurse who accompanied the VP, said the South African Police Services had to be called after Mubaiwa held hostage Chiwenga's security staff and delayed the plane's departure from Lanseria Airport by two hours.Sibanda told Harare magistrate Florence Chakanyuka that he would wash Chiwenga's clothes and bath him and Mubaiwa would come at odd hours to the hospital where her husband was admitted."It was on July 31, 2019 when we went to China for further medical attention. While at the airport, there were two aeroplanes and the accused discovered that I was going to China, with the complainant, Major Muringi and Health deputy minister John Mangwiro. She caused a scene at the airport by refusing to board another plane back home."She was shouting at us and the argument was quelled by the South African Police Services after being delayed by two hours," Sibanda said.He said on July 22, 2019, Chiwenga fell ill and an arrangement was made to airlift him to South Africa and Mangwiro was leading the team and was overseeing everything."We were supposed to leave by 1830pm. We went to the airport and we noted there were two aeroplanes. We went into the same plane. We then went and arrived at Lanseria Airport in South Africa and I was given an order by Mangwiro to go straight to the hospital. The accused was directing us and we then found ourselves at the basement of Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria. I thought maybe we were at the hospital."Mangwiro then told him that Mubaiwa was directing the arrangements.She allegedly told them that the rooms at the hotel were already booked."When the accused person got out of the room and went to the next room where her child was sleeping, the complainant called me asking why we booked him in a hotel room than to proceed to the hospital for his medication."Sibanda said he told Mangwiro about the issue, and the next day, Chiwenga was taken by force to hospital."When we went to the hospital, the complainant was not feeling well. He was put on IV fluids and we continued putting them and gave him paracetamol only."Sibanda said after Chiwenga was assessed, he was referred to NetCare Hospital and placed in the intensive care unit."When we took him to hospital, she was shouting at everyone present. The following day, a pipe was put inside his rib cage to drain water from the lungs."Sibanda said the next day, Mubaiwa arrived at the hospital saying she would bring a doctor called Bruce.She reportedly went to the hospital at odd times and ordered security staff to go out.On July 8, 2019, Sibanda said he asked security to bath Chiwenga and wash his clothes.Mubaiwa arrived with her doctor and they left."On opening the door, I saw droplets of blood on the floor and some blood on his T-shirt. I asked the security staff and they told me that the complainant (Chiwenga) was about to leave the room, (but) then returned to his bed," he said.Chakanyuka postponed the trial for cross examination of the witness to March 13.In the initial stages of the trial, there was drama as Mubaiwa's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa filed an application for recusal of the magistrate, saying she had shown bias in the matter.Chakanyuka, however, dismissed the application saying they did not show cogent reasons why she should recuse herself.