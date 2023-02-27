Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's ruling party hails Russia's political support

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has hailed the political support the country has been given by their Russia both  pre and post-independence saying this has further strengthened the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting with a visiting Russian delegation that arrived in Zimbabwe on Wednesday to explore business opportunities in the country, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party will always open its doors to Russia.

"We are a country which fought for its independence and one of the supporters during that time was the Russian Federation," he said.

"Without your support it would not have been possible for the Southern African region to be free states, so they pay particular respect to the historical militancy of the Russian people in support of the national liberation movement in Southern Africa.

"We know that in 1917 you were the first European country to give guns outside of Europe. You helped us get out freedom that was a very important decision".

Mutsvangwa also said Zanu-PF is grateful for Russia's support at the United Nations.

"Our party, Zanu-PF is particularly grateful that at the United Nations where we were subjected to attacks, Russia stood with us and vetoed against the resolutions by the Western countries against Zimbabwe," he said.

"We salute your president, President Putin  and we stand always by the Russian people because you have been always free and loving to the whole of the humankind.

"We have the most structured and organised people on the African continent because we fought a war against the most feared imperial power and won. We are very politically stable and we have spent 20 years being attacked by the west but we are solid and have confidence in our political settings."

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Yes indeed, Zimbabwe is led by 'dunderheads'!

18 secs ago | 0 Views

'America's imperial, gung-ho Yankee, Diplomacy is outdated,' says Jonathan Moyo

3 mins ago | 1 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe labelled as the least friendly American African country

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwean gold dealer calls Chiwenga a dunderhead

32 mins ago | 137 Views

Zanu-PF weary of clandestine Mnangagwa affiliate groups

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chiroto vows to expose Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 404 Views

6 NUST students feared dead as horror crash claims 9

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Parliament flags overcrowding in Zimbabwe prisons

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe shifts to new 'blended' inflation that includes USD, Zimdollar prices

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe's underworld of teen sex, drugs

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe hikes electricity tariffs

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

5-year-old wreaks havoc between neighbours

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Harare couple in court over tuckshop wrangle

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Stadia crisis looms in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe must realise its position in global geopolitics

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Al Jazeera documentary is likely to cause fallout between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga?

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Suicidal woman loses peace order bid

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

NSSA boss granted $500 000 bail

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabweans must stay away from occult wealth seeking

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Gweru: a city without traffic lights

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Grand Palm Lodge owner dies, burial tomorrow

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Former Highlanders rising star turns down Major League for art

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Wrong man arrested after LONE gunman senselessly attacks

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jotsholo lad electrifies homestead

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

12 injured in kombi crash

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi claims that Zimbabwe opposition has failed urban people

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Zanu-PF moves to replace Chidhawu

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Chiwenga urges youths to shun drugs, political violence

2 hrs ago | 9 Views

Inflation triggers food shortages in Britain

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints head of secretariat

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

When all friendship ceases!

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

11 killed in road accidents between Thursday and yesterday

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Nine people die along Masvingo highway

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Mubobobo dream stokes gruesome murder rage

16 hrs ago | 925 Views

Woman drags young man by manhood

16 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Mum stumbles on daughter indulging in sex on her bed

16 hrs ago | 2234 Views

Luthuli Dlamini invades producer's house

16 hrs ago | 476 Views

15-yr-old girl deserts home for drugs and sex

16 hrs ago | 804 Views

'Mnangagwa complicates Zimbabwe situation over US sanctions'

16 hrs ago | 1537 Views

'Power cuts to wipe out US$4bn'

16 hrs ago | 519 Views

Bosso take preseason to Plumtree

16 hrs ago | 111 Views

Civil servants reject government's new wage offer

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Biti accused of delaying trial

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

Man fatally stabs wife for infidelity

16 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cop jailed 24 years over teen rape

16 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimborders hands over Beitbridge modernisation projects to Government

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

Security guard steals 40 kg gold ore

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman (42) Nabbed For Infanticide

17 hrs ago | 132 Views

Thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days